Whether or not they will ever find the time to make it remains to be seen, but Emily Blunt feels that the Edge of Tomorrow 2 script is really cool and promising. Blunt starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 2014 sci-fi/action flick that ultimately went on to become a relatively modest success initially that found a much larger following in the years that followed. Plans have been brewing for a sequel for years now but they haven't quite materialized. Though Blunt feels it's just a matter of timing.

The actor is currently promoting her new movie Wild Mountain Thyme. During a recent interview she was asked about the status of Edge of Tomorrow 2. Emily Blunt admits that scheduling with everyone has become an issue but the script they have is solid. It's in the works and they want to do it. Here's what she had to say.

"Yes, [the script] is really promising and really, really cool. I just don't know when everything's going to sort of align, you know what I mean? Between all of our schedules, it would just have to be the right time. But there is something in the works, for sure, that's a great idea. A great idea."

Edge of Tomorrow was directed by Doug Liman and is based on the graphic novel All You Need is Kill. The movie sees a military general played by Tom Cruise who ends up living the same day over and over again while fighting an invasive alien race. The marketing, in many ways, failed the adaptation. The tagline Live Die Repeat was also, at one point, the title, which led to some confusion. But critics and audiences embraced the movie and it earned $370 million at the box office. That number, on its own, is quite good but the reported $178 million budget got in the way of its profitability.

But passionate fans and the desire of those involved to continue the story has kept the sequel alive over the years. Unfortunately, those involved are some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Tom Cruise is currently filming both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 back-to-back with director Christopher McQuarrie, who penned the screenplay for Edge of Tomorrow. He is expected to return as a producer. Emily Blunt, meanwhile, has A Quiet Place Part II arriving next year, with projects like The English and Not Fade Away on her to-do list. Not to mention that Cruise and Doug Liman are currently preparing to shoot a movie in space for Universal Pictures.

Doug Liman previously said that he hoped to get around to Edge of Tomorrow 2 once Tom Cruise was done with the next two Mission: Impossible movies. At one point, the sequel was going under the title Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Whether or not that sticks remains to be seen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further updates are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.