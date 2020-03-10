A Quiet Place II promotions are fertile grounds for John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to be badgered about all the other famous franchises fans want to see them in. Recently, Blunt shared news with IndieWire about the planned Edge of Tomorrow 2.

"I think there's an idea, that he says is great. And he says this guy came in and cracked the case. How the stars will all align for us to be able to do it. I don't know. I hope they do."

It seems the basic plot of the Edge of Tomorrow sequel has already been laid out. The original Edge Of Tomorrow dealt with a world where Earth was under attack by a race of superior alien species known as Mimics. Reluctant army man Major William Cage, played by Tom Cruise, was called to the frontlines to partake in the battle against the outsiders. But a freak incident involving Mimic blood imbued Cage with the alien's chief power: being able to go back in time repeatedly.

Cage found another soldier Rita, played by Emily Blunt, who had experience with the same power, and together the two helped Cruise's character use his time-traveling power to relive the same last day of combat against the mimics again and again to figure out a weakness in the alien defenses and end the battle once and for all.

It was a fast-paced, twisty piece of filmmaking, fuelled by a non-linear narrative, like a Chris Nolan film on steroids. While the movie made a handsome profit at the box office, it was not the blockbuster success the studios were hoping for. But Edge Of Tomorrow proved to have greater popularity after repeat viewing on TV, and soon became a cult classic, with fans clamoring for a sequel.

Blunt also seemed to share in the enthusiasm as she reflected on the possibility of making a sequel.

"I absolutely adored it. t broke my body in half, but I'd be willing to do it again to work with those boys who I love. So let's see."

According to what Blunt told the press back in 2018, she has already had to miss out on the opportunity to work on the sequel, because a certain strict British nanny wouldn't let her go.

"It's a lot for all the stars to align for everyone to be free at the same time and available to do it at the same time. They asked me to do [it] two months before I started 'Mary Poppins.' Tom was like, 'Can you go this autumn?' and I was like, 'No, I can't go, I'm playing Mary Poppins for like a year, dude! I can't do 'Edge Of Tomorrow.'"

It is strange to consider that huge stars like Tom Cruise and Blunt would have such a hard time getting a film made when there is such huge fan demand for it, in today's franchise-obsessed era where studios are eager to set up entire cinematic universes with every new film instead of waiting for sequel ideas to emerge organically from the creators. But knowing the passion the makers behind Edge Of Tomorrow feel for making the sequel, it is only a matter of time until Edge Of Tomorrow II sees the light of day. This comes from IndieWire.