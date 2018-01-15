We've been talking about it for years, but are we actually going to see Edge of Tomorrow 2 happen? It's starting to sound much more likely. And, if all goes well, it could be director Doug Liman's next movie. But that is a relatively big if at the moment. Though, it sounds like some of the major challenges facing the sequel have been worked out.

Doug Liman recently appeared at the TCA's to promote his upcoming YouTube series, Impulse. While speaking with Collider, the director of Edge of Tomorrow gave an update on the status of the sequel and revealed that scheduling issues, which were currently a big issue, aren't really a problem anymore. It's a matter of getting the script done. Here's what Liman had to say about it.

"We're just working on the script... [We're no longer working on scheduling issues], now it's down to we have a window where we could go do it, and we're frantically working on the script. It's one of those movies that we'll only go make if we love the script. It's not one of those things where the studio is pushing us to make it and they don't really care if it's good or not. If the movie happens, it will be because Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise and myself are passionate about making it, which is a great place to be. She doesn't need this movie, he doesn't need this movie, and I don't need it. We're gonna make it if we really believe in it. We have a story that the three of us love, so we're working hard on the script."

That all sounds great. Way too often, sequels happen for the wrong reasons. Edge of Tomorrow wasn't exactly a major box office hit, but it made enough money and found a massive audience once it was released on home video. It's only because Christopher McQuarrie come up with a great idea for Edge of Tomorrow 2, which may be titled Live Die Repeat and Repeat, that this is even happening in the first place. So could the Edge of Tomorrow sequel actually be Liman's next movie?

"It could be. It has the possibility of being my next film."

Emily Blunt, as far as we know, doesn't have anything on her schedule yet to film in 2018. Once Tom Cruise is done filming Top Gun 2, he should be free and clear as well. Worst case, he may do Quentin Tarantino's next movie over the summer, but that should still free him up in time. Doug Liman is in post-production on Chaos Walking which should take up most of the rest of his year. That means, if this times out, we could see this movie actually start filming in late 2018 or early 2019.

A draft of the script for Edge of Tomorrow 2 was reportedly turned in late last year, but it sounds like that was an initial draft that still needs work. Christopher McQuarrie, who's currently busy directing Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 6, came up with the story for the sequel, but Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse reportedly wrote the movie, according to Collider's report on this possibly being Doug Liman's next movie. Let's just hope they can find the time to get this script done and get this movie made.