Hello, Avon calling! Join On Set Cinema for the ultimate Edward Scissorhands event on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Lutz, Florida. They're taking you to the once pastel-colored, topiary-lined suburban neighborhood where Tim Burton created one of the most beloved cult classic movies of all time! For the first time ever, fans will be able to visit, tour and hang out at the Boggs' family home. So many unforgettable scenes from the movie took place at this house - this is where Peg (Dianne Wiest) first takes Edward (Johnny Depp) after leaving the castle, where Edward trims his first hedge into a dinosaur, where the neighborhood barbecue takes place, where Kim (Winona Ryder) first meets Edward in her bedroom, where Edward cuts everyone's hair and where the beautiful ice dance scene takes place.

On Set Cinema will be taking fans on a neighborhood filming locations walking tour, as well as an interior tour of the Boggs' house. Afterwards, everyone will be able to kick back and relax under the puffy blue skies in the backyard for a neighborhood barbecue. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Fans will also have the opportunity to get their haircut in the backyard!

We encourage everyone to come dressed as your favorite Tim Burton / "Edward Scissorhands" character or in your brightest / most pastel colored outfit. We will all end the night with a very special outdoor screening of Edward Scissorhands in the backyard where it all takes place! Who's bringing the ambrosia salad?

Grabs your tickets for this Edward Scissorhands special event, today.

On Set Cinema is an ongoing film series that takes fandom a step further with rare movie screenings of cult favorites and horror classics at their actual filming locations. Created by Kenny Caperton, who lives in a life-size replica of Michael Myers' house from John Carpenter's original Halloween.

We all know there's only so close you can get to a movie when you're watching it at home from the couch ...but what if you could step into the screen for a moment? Watch movies like Beetlejuice, It Follows, The Blob and The Shining at the actual spots where a lot of the action takes place - whether that's inside a small town department store where Sarah Michelle Gellar ran for her life in I Know What You Did Last Summer or at a California mansion where Sidney Prescott and Billy Loomis face off during the climax of Scream, On Set Cinema takes you there.