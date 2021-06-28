Jonathan Majors is eyeing Edward Scissorhands as his most-wanted dream role. Last year, Majors rose to prominence as a fan favorite on the hit HBO series Lovecraft Country, and he has since picked up some big roles in other upcoming projects. This year, he can be seen in the Netflix Western The Harder They Fall with Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, and Regina King. Majors will also play Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Studios sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Needless to say, things are going very well in Majors' acting career right now, and he's going to be staying busy for the foreseeable future. In a roundtable discussion involving some of his fellow Hollywood stars for THR, Majors and the other actors were quizzed about the dream roles they'd most want to play if they could choose from any character they wanted. For his part, here's what Jonathan Jonathan Majors said when directly asked who he would most want to play if he could get the chance.

"Edward Scissorhands. I would maybe give that a go."

Besides playing Edward, Majors also notes that he'd like to "do the biopic of homo sapiens from evolution or play some animal," such as a CG-animated T-Rex. The actor doesn't expand on what exactly it is about Edward Scissorhands that draws him to the role of the main character, but like many of us, perhaps the movie merely left an impact on Majors when he saw the one-of-a-kind film.

Co-written by Tim Burton and Caroline Thompson and directed by Burton, Edward Scissorhands was released in 1990. It famously stars Johnny Depp in the lead role as an artificially-created humanoid whose hands are made with scissor blades, delving into a romance with the teenage daughter (Winona Ryder) of a suburban family. The movie is a cult classic and is widely considered to be among Burton's best works, and while there's been a comic book spinoff and a stage adaptation, there has never been a reboot or sequel.

The closest we've come to a live-action follow-up to Edward Scissorhands was a Cadillac Lyriq commercial that premiered during Super Bowl LV this year. The ad saw Ryder reprising her role as Kim with Timothee Chalamet playing Edgar Scissorhands, the baby she apparently had with Edward. It was very well-received by fans, and while many appeared to be against the idea of a reboot or sequel, Chalamet's performance did have some calling for Edward Scissorhands 2 to happen with the Dune star in the role.

Majors has proven his acting talents on Lovecraft Country and other projects, so it's not entirely impossible that we would see something like this happen. Still, there doesn't seem to be any movement on a possible Edward Scissorhands sequel or remake of any kind, so the role may end up becoming nothing more than a fleeting fantasy for the actor. Fortunately, he isn't going anywhere with several other projects in the works, and Lovecraft Country fans are hoping that will include a second season. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.