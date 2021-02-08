Timothée Chalamet fans want the actor to star in an Edward Scissorhands reboot after seeing him perfectly portray the fictional son of the character in a new Edgar Scissorhands Cadillac commercial. In the ad, Winona Ryder reprises her role as Kim Boggs from the 1990 movie with Chalamet playing her son, Edgar, who looks and acts just like his scissor-handed father. The spot has left fans calling for Chalamet to take it further by starring in a new Edward Scissorhands movie, even if they didn't realize that they wanted it before seeing the commercial.

Released in 1990, Edward Scissorhands was directed by Tim Burton using a screenplay by Caroline Thompson. It stars Winona Ryder as a teenage girl who ends up falling for an artificially-created man with scissors for hands named Edward Scissorhands, played by Johnny Depp. The movie was a big hit critically and at the box office, having since become one of Burton's most popular works. As Edward Scissorhands is such a beloved movie, the very idea of a reboot would have likely offended most fans before actually seeing the potential with Chalamet playing a new version of the character.

In the Cadillac commercial, Ryder reprises her role from the original movie, portraying an older version of Kim Boggs. It is revealed in the ad that Kim and Edward had actually had a son named Edgar as portrayed by Chalamet. After showcasing the daily troubles Edgar faces as a result of his scissor hands, Kim gifts her son with a Cadillac Lyriq, an electric car with hands-free driving features. The spot premiered during Super Bowl LV.

Despite the fan interest, it doesn't seem likely that an Edward Scissorhands reboot or remake will be happening anytime soon. Still, the Cadillac commercial is highly entertaining, and if a new movie were to happen, there's be no one better than the Chalamet to take on the role. Until then, you can next catch him in Dune when that movie premieres on Oct. 1. If you missed it during the Big Game, the Lyriq ad is also hosted by Cadillac on YouTube.

