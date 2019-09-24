After debuting a second teaser trailer this past Sunday during the Emmys, Netflix and AMC have officially unveiled the full trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. After seeing Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman hiding in his now infamous vehicle, listening to reports funneled in direct from the classic Breaking Bad finale, we now get to see what really happened to the man after escaping those white supremacists.

Picking up moments after the series finale of Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul is back as Jesse Pinkman in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, directed by Vince Gilligan, on Netflix October 11. Jesse is the main focus of this third sneak peak at the hugely anticipated return to the world of Breaking Bad. The footage is ominous, as Pinkman sneaks around New Mexico, revisiting old haunts and attempting to get his life in order.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan returns to write and direct El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which will continue the story of the finale, following Jesse Pinkman on the run as he is now wanted by the New Mexico authorities. In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.

This full-length trailer teases the ghosts of Walter White and Mike Ehrmantraut standing along the riverbank where Mike's life ended. Jonathan Banks confirmed during the Emmys that he will be back, which means we'll be seeing some flashbacks. Bryan Cranston hasn't officially confirmed that he'll return as Walter White, but as we see in one far away shot, that appears to be the most likely scenario.

The only other returning characters we see in this trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie are Matt Jones as Badger and Charles Baker as Skinny Pete, as Jesse finds refuge at their house, finally cleaning himself and getting ready for his final showdown, which is teased in the final moments of this preview. Who knows if we'll get to see any more from the movie before it debuts. Vince Gilligan has been pretty secretive with the movie thus far, and this is really him showing his hand here.

On Monday, we got the first official poster for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, so it makes sense that the trailer would arrive today. Vince Gilligan once credited Netflix for helping fuel the thirsty for his show while giving on of his Emmy speeches. The movie will actually premiere in theaters on October 11 and run for three nights, going until October 13. It will also debut on Netflix October 11, followed by an AMC premiere later in the year at a yet unannounced date. Netflix and AMC Youtube dropped the trailer this morning. You can also take a look at the first poster.