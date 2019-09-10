Netflix is continuing their hype for the upcoming debut of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on the streaming service with a new teaser video. Set to the music of "Enchanted" by Chloe X Halle, the video compiles clips of Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman throughout all five seasons of Breaking Bad, from his early days as a meth cook to his run from the law by the show's end - and all of the personal tragedies in between. Unfortunately, the teaser doesn't reveal any new footage from the upcoming movie, though it serves to remind subscribers they can binge the whole series on Netflix in anticipation of the long-awaited follow-up.

Previously, Netflix did release a sneak peek at the movie, which is the first footage we've been given at El Camino so far. In the clip, Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) is undergoing intense questioning from the authorities as to the whereabouts of Jesse Pinkman. Pete makes it clear he doesn't know what's since happened to Jesse, but even if he did, he would refuse to divulge the information. Likely, it would seem Jesse has since skipped town, driving as far away from his past as that El Camino will take him. Of course, the past always has a way of catching up with you, and we'll find out how soon enough when the movie starts streaming next month.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie had completed filming entirely in secret, and it wasn't revealed the project had wrapped until Bob Odenkirk let it slip in an interview. Netflix officially announced a premiere date for October soon after, confirming that the movie would debut on the service sooner than fans were expecting.

It hasn't yet been confirmed if franchise co-star Bryan Cranston will reunite with Paul for a flashback sequence featuring a Walter White and Jesse Pinkman reunion. Or some kind of similar scene for the movie, although it would be surprising if he didn't at least show up for a cameo. Likewise, chances are we'll see a few other familiar faces from the original series as well. Might we get an update as to what's happened with the White family since Breaking Bad?

In addition to the upcoming movie sequel, the Breaking Bad franchise has since continued with the companion series Better Call Saul. As a prequel series, the show follows Bob Odenkirk as rookie attorney Jimmy McGill, showcasing his transition to the lawyer known as Saul Goodman we know from the original show. Multiple franchise characters have shown up on the series to reprise their roles, though neither Cranston nor Paul have yet appeared. The series continues to be a hit with fans after four seasons, with the upcoming fifth season set to arrive on AMC in 2020.

You can watch El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie when it premieres on Netflix on Oct. 11, 2019. Considering how strong Better Call Saul has been, it would appear the movie will be a worthy successor to the original series as well. The new teaser trailer for El Camino comes to us from Netflix on YouTube.