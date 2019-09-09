Ahead of the release of its movie sequel on Netflix, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie star Aaron Paul is feeling a bit nostalgic for the hit AMC series. In an image posted to his official Instagram account, Paul is shown once again wearing a yellow lab suit, just like the kind his character Jesse Pinkman used to wear when he cooked meth with Walter White. "Hello old friend," Paul states in the caption, along with the Oct. 11 release date for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. For any big fan of the intense TV series, it's hard not to get excited seeing Paul back in the familiar garb. You can take a look at the image below.

The Breaking Bad movie is going to be here sooner than most of us had been anticipating, as the project was somehow filmed entirely in secret. It wasn't until after its completion when franchise star Bob Odenkirk revealed production was a wrap, meaning we were closer to a release date than it seemed. Soon after, a teaser trailer was released for the project, revealing its October release date and providing some first look footage. While Paul wasn't featured, the clip features Jesse Pinkman's pal Skinny Pete getting questioned by federal officials. It's revealed Jesse has since been on the run since the events of Breaking Bad, and not even Skinny Pete has the slightest idea of where he could be.

Related: Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Weren't Teasing Breaking Bad Movie, So What Is It?

Breaking Bad ran for five seasons on AMC from 2008-2013. Created by Vince Gilligan, it tells the story of a milquetoast high school teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who turns to cooking meth to pay for his cancer treatment, only to become one of the country's most fearsome criminals. Paul's character Jesse Pinkman was a former student of Walter's, reluctantly assisting him with the production of the powerful drug referred to as "blue sky." Featuring strong acting and writing from start to finish, the series is still regarded as one of the best TV shows of all time.

While Breaking Bad ended in 2013, the franchise has since continued in the spin-off series Better Call Saul. Featuring Odenkirk reprising the role of criminal lawyer Saul Goodman, the show features snippets of Goodman's life as a Cinnabon manager following the events of Breaking Bad, giving viewers an idea of what Saul has been up to since his life was ruined by Walter White. However, it serves primarily as a prequel series, showing just how Goodman came to become the lawyer that we see in Breaking Bad. Many other familiar characters from the series have shown up on Better Call Saul in guest appearances, but neither Cranston nor Paul have appeared in any capacity as of now.

Jesse Pinkman will return when El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie debuts on Netflix on Oct. 11. Hopefully, for everything the character has had to endure thanks to his involvement with Walter White, Jesse will actually be given some sort of happy ending, unlike most other characters shown in the franchise. The image of Paul back in the yellow lab suit comes to us from Aaron Paul on Instagram.