Jesse Pinkman has seen some better days in the first behind-the-scenes image from El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Aaron Paul can be seen taking direction from Vince Gilligan from the set and he looks pretty rough. The fact that we're talking about a Breaking Bad movie that comes out next month is pretty mind blowing. Many knew that a movie was being made, but nobody knew that it was going to drop so soon until Netflix "accidentally" stole some of Disney's thunder during the D23 Expo in August.

Even with El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie being officially announced, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the project. The brief teaser showed Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) telling the feds that he isn't going to reveal anything about Jesse Pinkman. It was also recently announced that Brandon "Badger" Mayhew (Matt Jones) is back in the big screen adaptation. Speaking of the big screen, Netflix has announced that the movie will be in select theaters from October 11th through October 13th.

Vince Gilligan didn't initially tell anyone that he was thinking about how to tell Jesse Pinkman's story after the events of Breaking Bad. He wasn't sure how people would react and wasn't sure if he just wanted to make a five-minute short film. However, in 2018, he decided to tell his inner circle and an idea that was once five minutes is now a two-hour full-length movie. Gilligan explains.

"I didn't really tell anybody about it, because I wasn't sure I would ever do anything with it. But I started thinking to myself, 'What happened to Jesse?' You see him driving away. And to my mind, he went off to a happy ending. But as the years progressed, I thought, 'What did that ending - let's just call it an ending, neither happy, nor sad - what did it look like?'"

As for fans worrying about the first hour of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie being a trip down memory lane to get everyone up to speed, you don't have to worry about that. Vince Gilligan did not make something for people who have not seen the show before. However, he did toy with the idea. He had this to say.

"If, after 12 years, you haven't watched Breaking Bad, you're probably not going to start now. If you do, I hope that this movie would still be engaging on some level, but there's no doubt in my mind that you won't get as much enjoyment out of it. We don't slow down to explain things to a non-Breaking Bad audience. I thought early on in the writing of the script, 'Maybe there's a way to have my cake and eat it too. Maybe there's a way to explain things to the audience.' If there was a way to do that, it eluded me."

Vince Gilligan knows what Breaking Bad fans want to see and he knows that there is a lot of skepticism about El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie too. However, it seems that he has done what many originally thought to be impossible, which is craft a proper and satisfying ending for Jesse Pinkman, six years after the show's initial run. While we all wait to see what Gilligan and Aaron Paul have done, you can check out the rough image of Jesse Pinkman below, thanks to the See What's Next Twitter account.

