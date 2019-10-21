The cat is now out of the bag. Bryan Cranston shocked fans when he appeared in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie through a flashback scene. If you've ever wondered what it takes to transform Cranston into the iconic Walter White, the actor has provided us with a behind-the-scenes video detailing the process and it only takes 57 seconds. That's actually not true, since the video is a time lapse. Cranston had this to say about it.

"I don't know why filming takes so long, I became Walter White in less than a minute... Cheri Montesanto: Department Head of Make Up and Special Makeup FX, Garrett Immel: Prosthetic Make Up Artist for Bald Cap, and Laverne Munroe: Key Make Up Artist"

It's pretty interesting to see Bryan Cranston sit down in a makeup chair looking how he naturally does and then within a minute, he is Walter White. "I come to learn later on that the bald cap on top of my hair made my head look like I had swollen brain matter and they had to do some CGI correction," says Cranston. However, he went on to say, "It looked good to me in the movie!" And he's right. Aaron Paul and Cranston look exactly how they did when the flashback occurred.

When news broke about Vince Gilligan's secret El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, fans were left wondering if Bryan Cranston was going to return for a flashback scene. Walter White died during the series finale, so we knew there wasn't going to be a story for the character in the future. With that being said, it was great to return, says Cranston. He explains.

Related: Robert Forster Remembered by Breaking Bad & El Camino Co-Stars

"It had been six years since we had finished production on Breaking Bad when we were shooting this. And all of a sudden I'm looking that way and I'm looking across and I'm seeing Jesse Pinkman, and then there's the familiar faces of all the crew members, ad it was just bizarre to me. It was like, 'We did finish the show, didn't we? Are we back? Did I have a sleep?' (Laughs) It was like, Wow. Yeah, it's really, really cool."

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie does a good job of bringing in old characters to help tell the end of Jesse Pinkman's story. When looking back, it would have been nearly impossible to put an end to everything without some wisdom from Walter White. But getting Bryan Cranston to the set was not an easy task. Since the movie was made in secret, Cranston and Aaron Paul had to be flown to the set in a private plane and Cranston even had to wear something over his head in the car. Vince Gilligan and crew were not going to take any chances while making the movie.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is currently out on Netflix, along with the rest of the series, which saw a huge spike in ratings over the premiere weekend. Over 6.5 million people tuned in to stream the movie, which is huge for Netflix. You can watch the video of the Walter White transformation below, thanks to Bryan Cranston's Twitter account.

I don’t know why filming takes so long, I became Walter White in less than a minute.



Thanks to:

Cheri Montesanto: Department Head of Make Up and Special Makeup Fx

Garrett Immel: Prosthetic Make Up Artist for Bald Cap

Laverne Munroe: Key Make Up Artist@netflix#elcaminopic.twitter.com/nMfKqXVfR2 — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 21, 2019