Breaking Bad fans were given a little gift over the weekend when Netflix released El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. The movie centers on Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman and shows us what happened after the events of the series finale. As expected, the movie contained a few big cameos, and Paul has opened up about some of the biggest ones.

Warning: massive spoilers ahead for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Read on at your own risk. During a recent spoiler-filled interview, Aaron Paul broke down some of the biggest Breaking Bad cameos in the movie. First and foremost was Bryan Cranston's return as Walter White. Jesse's meth-cooking partner appears near the end of a movie in a key flashback sequence during the season 2 timeline. At that point, Jesse was much happier and things were far more simple. Aaron Paul had this to say about it.

"That was very different to jump back into, but it was also incredibly easy to find that particular skin again. It was so nice to be able to play Jesse in his happier days. He was still very much in love with Jane. It was before heroin came into the mix. It was a simpler time. Walt still had the looming death on the horizon, or so he thought, but it was so nice to be able to get in that wardrobe and sit opposite one of my nearest and dearest friends, my mentor, and play these roles again that completely changed our lives forever. It was really such a blessing."

The cameo in question was shot in major secrecy. The diner in which the cameo was shot was filled with the family members of the crew and those close to the production, to avoid leaks. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were also ushered to set under heavy robes so that nobody would see them. Extreme precautions were taken.

Arguably the biggest, at least in terms of size of the role, camoe was from that of Jesse Plemons' Todd. Much of the movie, again via flashback, centers on Jesse and Todd during Jesse's time in captivity. Aaron Paul was rather happy to explore this relationship more, as much of what happened to his character during those months had remained mysterious until now.

"I was so happy to see that dynamic in the film. I was always so curious what really went on when he was in that hole. It wasn't just being in the hole and cooking meth; there were a lot of messed-up things that went on. We definitely got a glimpse of that during this story. You see these new scars on his back that are clearly him being whipped, and then other scars where it's clearly cigarettes being put out on his skin. It's a pretty messed-up thing that he was dealing with for a long time. And to be able to work opposite Jesse Plemons again, my God, what a gift, he's just so brilliant and so subtle, and he just really absorbs into every one of his characters in such a beautiful way. I loved seeing more of Todd. I mean, I love just being creeped out and hating Todd, you know?"

Last, but certainly not least, Krysten Ritter's Jane makes an appearance near the end of the movie. It helps button up everything thematically. And, though it was a relatively small scene, its impact on the movie was huge. Aaron Paul had this to say about it.

"I thought it was such a beautiful way to end this film. He looks at the seat next to him and it's empty, and then out of nowhere Jane appears, and they're just in love, and they're in a much less complicated time in their lives. And she ends up giving Jesse the best piece of advice that he could receive: Just take control of your own destiny and run with it. And that's exactly what he did at the ending of this movie. I just thought it was such a beautiful way to move this story forward."

A larger scene with Jane was shot, but series creator and director Vince Gilligan ultimately decided to shorten things up a bit in the final cut. Amazingly, Gilligan was able to include these cameos, and others, without tarnishing the legacy left behind by Breaking Bad, which is truly something. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is streaming on Netflix now. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.