Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes look at El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie along with another poster. The Breaking Bad movie premieres tomorrow, October 11th. Fans of the hit AMC show have been wondering for years what happened to Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman and that wait has finally come to an end. Like most fans, series creator Vince Gilligan felt the same way, so he decided to do something about it and hit up Paul in the summer of 2018 to see if he would be interested. As it turns out, Paul was very interested in returning to give official closure.

Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie behind-the-scenes featurette is 100% spoiler-free, so don't be afraid to check it out. It's only two minutes of footage and it's mostly Aaron Paul and Vince Gilligan talking about the return of Jesse Pinkman. "It was like going to a high school reunion, if you're high school sold meth," says Badger actor Matt Jones. Other than that, we see some footage from the first trailer and that's about it.

Vince Gilligan and Aaron Paul originally got together to discuss the future of Jesse back in 2018, but it wasn't a movie at that time. It was just an idea that could have turned into a short film consisting of five or ten minutes, or it could turn out to be a two-hour movie, which is what it blossomed into. When discussing the comeback, Paul had no reservations. He explains.

"Vince gave me a career, and I trust him as a storyteller. He has a legacy to uphold with Breaking Bad and nailed the landing on that show - he's the last person that wants to screw that up. If he's going to tell a story, it's going to be pretty damn great."

As for what El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be like, not much can be said about the Netflix original movie without spoiling the whole story. Aaron Paul chooses his words carefully when talking about Jesse. "He's definitely done some bad things in his life, but at the core of him, there's this good guy desperately trying to find himself and find freedom," Paul says. We all know Jesse is on the run, but will he be able to escape and get the fairytale ending with a heaping ton of PTSD? Vince Gilligan isn't known for that, but stranger things have happened.

Fans may be hoping that a lot more Breaking Bad stars show up in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, but Vince Gilligan didn't want to add cameos just for the sake of doing so. "You just go where the story takes you," Gilligan says. "Certain characters had to come back, and others I would've liked to have seen in the movie but didn't quite fit." Bryan Cranston may very well have been one of those actors not to receive a call, for obvious reasons. Walter White is dead, but his shadow looms large. The El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie featurette comes to us from the Netflix YouTube channel.