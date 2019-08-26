Aaron Paul is ready for fans to see El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. The actor can now officially talk about the top secret project and he has one particular scene from Breaking Bad that he wants us all to re-watch before the movie premieres on Netflix in October. A lot of fans were taken by surprise when the streaming platform decided to take on Disney's D23 Expo and drop the upcoming movie teaser and release date. However, that surprise has now turned into extreme excitement.

Cats out of the bag...and the bag is in the river. Here’s a moment from Breaking Bad to slowly prepare you all for what’s to come. #BreakingBad#Netflix#Elcomino ⚗️💎💵💰 https://t.co/q3VdCCLxZe — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 25, 2019

There's a lot of scenes in Breaking Bad that could give fans a hint of where the movie is going. A lot of fans would probably choose to go to the final moments of the series finale as Jesse Pinkman escapes the Nazi gang. But, Aaron Paul has another scene he wants everybody to watch for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie preparation. The scene in question finds Pinkman hitting rock bottom in the hospital and ripping into Walter White.

The scene is from One Minute, which is the seventh episode of Breaking Bad season 3, and depicts Jesse Pinkman blaming Walter White for ruining his life. "I am not turning down the money. I am turning down you! You get it? I want nothing to do with you," screams Pinkman. The episode was directed by Michelle MacLaren, who earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series. It's a powerful few minutes of Aaron Paul going for it and Bryan Cranston taking it all in and it's especially powerful to be able to read the script below the footage, thanks to the link Paul shared on social media.

The El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie teaser released over the weekend featured the return of Skinny Pete (Charles Baker). Pete will not give out any info on Jesse Pinkman and is sticking to his guns. Even though it's a brief teaser, it's really the perfect way to get fans excited for the movie. "It's a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn't realize that I wanted. And now that I have it, I'm so happy that it's there," revealed Aaron Paul in an interview over the weekend.

While Aaron Paul can talk about the existence of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, he really can't go into any further details. When asked about Bryan Cranston returning, Paul would only say that he thinks fans will be really "happy" with the movie. Since the cat is out of the bag, Paul did take time to give a shout out to creator/writer Vince Gilligan. He said, "Vince absolutely crushed this thing on the page and on film. Thrilled for the world to finally see this piece of cinema history." That sounds like a lot to live up to. While we wait to see the movie, you can check out the Breaking Bad season 3 scene below, thanks to Aaron Paul's Twitter account.