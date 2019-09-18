We can look forward to checking back in with both of Jesse Pinkman's best pals when El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premieres on Netflix next month. In the original Breaking Bad series which aired on AMC, Aaron Paul played Jesse, a petty criminal thrust into the world of high-quality meth production with his former high school teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston). The series will soon be getting a movie sequel which will continue Jesse's story following the events of the show, and along with other familiar faces, Matt Jones has been confirmed to reprise the role of Jesse's friend Badger.

On Breaking Bad, Brandon "Badger" Mayhew and Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) were often seen partying and partaking in drug use with Jesse. They also assist Jesse and Walter early in their meth operation, selling the trademark "blue sky" meth to people on the street. It's Badger's arrest for dealing the product that leads to the introduction of franchise favorite Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) on the series, with the clever lawyer getting Badger off the hook. Somehow, both Badger and Skinny Pete manage to survive and stay out of prison for the remainder of the entire series, making one final appearance in the series finale by helping Walter threaten the Schwartz family.

A previously released teaser from Netflix has already confirmed Baker will be reprising the role of Skinny Pete as well. In the clip, investigators are grilling Pete in the interrogation room, hoping to find some information as to the whereabouts of Jesse Pinkman. Of course, Pinkman has been on the run in an El Camino since breaking free from the lab where he was forced to cook meth for white supremacists. As for where he's gone since, Pete says he doesn't know, and even if he did, he would have no interest in telling them, as Jesse has endured way too much already. Possibly, Badger will be undergoing some similar questioning from police, and it's doubtful they'll gain any fruitful information from him either.

Breaking Bad originally ran on AMC from 2008 to 2013. The series has since expanded with the prequel show Better Call Saul, depicting how a rising attorney named Jimmy McGill becomes the "criminal lawyer" we know and love from Breaking Bad. Many other fan favorite characters from the series have also appeared with the same actors in the roles, including Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut. After four strong seasons on AMC, the prequel series will be back for a fifth season in 2020, and Odenkirk is suggesting the upcoming set of new episodes will be the most explosive from the series yet.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 11. Because the movie was shot entirely in secret, there's little else known about its plot beyond its focus on Jesse on the run, but let's hope things will for once work out well for Walter's former protege. News of Jones' return comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.