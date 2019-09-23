Jonathan Banks has confirmed that Mike Ehrmantraut is back for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Mike is a Breaking Bad fan-favorite who passed away in the original series, which means his scenes in the upcoming movie will have to be flashbacks. Since it has been revealed more than 10 actors from the hit show will be involved in the movie, there is now more speculation about Bryan Cranston coming back as the infamous Walter White. In addition to the casting news, a poster for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has been unveiled.

So far, we know Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman is returning, Matt Jones is back as Badger, Charles Baker is back as Skinny Pete, and Jonathan Banks has reprised his role as Mike Ehrmantraut for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. When asked about a potential role in the movie at the Emmy Awards last night, Banks whispered, "Yes." He then went on to say. "They'll hit me in the head for saying this, but yes, why not? None of those guys hit very hard anyway."

This means that there are more than six original Breaking Bad cast members that will be returning. With Jonathan Banks revealing the return of Mike Ehrmantraut, really anything is possible in terms of cameos, especially when told through flashback scenarios. Fans of the iconic show have been wanting to know about Bryan Cranston's involvement ever since the whispers of a movie were starting to make the rounds. Cranston has said in the past that he would love to take part in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, but never explicitly stated he would officially be back.

As for the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie poster, it's a pretty basic design. It's a giant picture of Aaron Paul's head with what appears to be two roads on either side, depicted in red coloring. As with what we've seen from Jesse Pinkman thus far, he is not in a good spot and is on the run. The second trailer, which was released last night, saw Pinkman sitting in an El Camino in the middle of nowhere, listening to a news report about his escape from the compound.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan was unsure about returning to the franchise after the series ended. However, one question kept nagging at him, which is, "what happened to Jesse Pinkman?" He thought about making a five-minute short film to give fans closure, but once he started writing, the floodgates busted open and we're now looking at a two-hour movie. While some fans are skeptical of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, others are a lot more enthusiastic about it and can't wait to see what Aaron Paul and Gilligan have done together. You can watch the interview with Jonathan Banks below, thanks to the Entertainment Tonight Canada Twitter account.