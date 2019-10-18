El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was a huge success for Netflix during its first three days of streaming. The movie takes place directly after the events of Breaking Bad with Jesse Pinkman on the run. While some fans were not excited to learn that Vince Gilligan was reteaming with Aaron Paul to tell the final chapter of Jesse's story, a lot of them tuned in to watch and ended up enjoying it. The movie has been a hit with critics and fans alike.

Nielson reports that 6.54 million tuned into watch El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie during its first three days. About 40% of said audience, which is a little under 2.65 million people, watched it on the first day. The ratings service also says 8.2 million people watched at least a few minutes of the movie. The project had its biggest numbers with audience members under the age of 35. Netflix claims that Nielson's reporting isn't necessarily accurate because they only count TV views and don't take other streaming devices into account.

With that said, it's entirely possible that Netflix had more than 6.54 million tune in to see El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. With these solid numbers, it is believed that it would have beat Joker at the box office with $58 million in hypothetical ticket sales. Obviously, it's a lot easier, and cheaper, to watch a movie in the comfort of your own home, so there's no telling how many people would have gotten off the couch to head into theaters to see El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

If that wasn't enough, Breaking Bad saw a huge increase in viewers ahead of the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premiere. According to Nielson, the streaming numbers went from 62,000 to 153,000 over the weekend. 2013 was six years ago, so you can't blame some fans for going back to revisit the expansive story that Vince Gilligan crafted. Additionally, the movie may have seen new audience members due to the movie's hype. While Breaking Bad had some slight jumping of the shark moments over the years, it is often praised as one of the best TV shows in history.

Jesse Pinkman's story has officially come to an end, thanks to El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Some hardcore fans were hoping to continue using their imagination for Jesse's story arc, but as it turns out, they still can. Vince Gilligan created an engaging story that tied up all the loose ends without hitting fans over the head. It's ambiguous and one could see room to tell the story of more characters from the show, though that seems very doubtful. For now, a lot of people watched it in three days and even more will watch when it gets released by AMC. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce Nielson's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie's streaming numbers.