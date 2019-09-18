Jesse Pinkman is coming to the big screen. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will pick up directly after the events seen in the hit AMC TV series. And it is set to have its streaming premiere on Netflix next month. But if you've always wanted to see Breaking Bad at the theater, now is your chance. But you better act quick it won't be sticking around for long.

Netflix has announced that they will be playing El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie in a limited number of theaters across the country starting October 11 and playing through October 13. You won't have to wait long to watch it on the small screen either. The anticipated crime thriller will stream at Midnight PT starting October 11.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was initially set up as an AMC Original Movie, before jumping to Netflix. It will still air on the network responsible for giving us the hit show, but at a later as-yet undecided date.

Related: Aaron Paul on El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie: I Think People Will Be Really Happy

This first-ever Breaking Bad movie was shot in complete secret, but word started to leak out when residents in New Mexico noticed production happening in some of the TV series' most iconic locations. Earlier this past summer, Bob Odenkirk who plays lawyer Saul Goodman finally confirmed that the movie was completed, and that he couldn't believe there was still so much mystery surrounding it. Not too much later, Netflix dropped a short teaser featuring Skinny Pete, strategically debuting it during Disney's big D23 event, where they were showing off their competing streaming service.

There is still some mystery surrounding the exact plot of this upcoming feature-length continuation of the TV show. Jesse Pinkman will return, as played by Aaron Paul, after having disappeared in his El Camino. He had just escaped a group of Neo-Nazis who'd forced him to cook meth. Now, as the logline states, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future for himself.

In a recent interview with series creator Vince Gilligan and Aaron Paul, it was confirmed that at least 10 Breaking Bad characters will return in El Camino. Though their identity hasn't been alluded to just yet. We know Jesse is definitely back, and Skinny Pete, played by Charles Baker, was the only main character featured in the teaser. Also returning will be Jesse and Pete's friend Badger, played by Matt Jones. As far as other familiar faces, your guess is as good as anyone's as Gilligan wants to keep as many secrets as possible.

Breaking Bad aired on AMC from 2008 until 2013, and followed the misadventures of terminally ill chemistry teacher Walter White as he sets out to build a meth empire with varying results and ultimately deadly consequences. The show celebrated its 10th anniversary last year. You can get tickets for El Camino: The Breaking Bad Movie at the official ticketing website.