If you've been holding out hope for the miraculous survival of Walter White following his presumed death scene in the Breaking Bad series finale, we've got some pretty bad news for you. Series creator Vince Gilligan recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to speak about his career, and before long, the subject turned to Breaking Bad and its upcoming movie sequel El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Concerning details about the movie, Gilligan is keeping his lips sealed, but he did officially confirm the fate of the Walter White character. When asked directly if Walter White is dead, Gilligan had this to say.

"You know what, yeah. I'm gonna give you that one too, Rich, because I love you so much and because it's your fifth anniversary. Yes, Walter White is dead."

Bryan Cranston starred as Walter White in the hit AMC series, co-starring with Aaron Paul as fellow meth cooker Jesse Pinkman. The series follow's Walter's transition from a meek high school teacher turning to drug manufacturing to pay for his cancer treatments into infamous criminal mastermind. Almost immediately, the show became a pop culture phenomenon and has since established a reputation as one of the most beloved TV series of all time. It was just as popular as ever when Vince Gilligan decided to bring it to an end after five seasons and 62 episodes, going out on a high note while leaving fans clamoring for more.

Following Breaking Bad, Bob Odenkirk reprised the role of crooked lawyer Saul Goodman in the spin-off series Better Call Saul. The series has touched on Saul's life under a new identity after the events of Breaking Bad, but serves mostly as a prequel series to show just how the character came to be. The show has allowed for the returns of many other fan favorites from the original series, such as Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring. However, neither Cranston nor Paul have appeared on the series as Walter or Jesse at this point in the show, though it remains possible a cameo could still happen in an upcoming season.

While Bryan Cranston could possibly appear in El Camino to reprise the role in a flashback sequence, his involvement has not been confirmed at this time. As we've seen in the trailer, however, Aaron Paul will definitely be back as Jesse Pinkman, serving as the central character in the story. Charles Baker and Matt Jones will also both be returning as Skinny Pete and Badger, Jesse's two closest friends. The movie picks up directly after the events of Breaking Bad and the death of Jesse's former mentor, showing what has since happened with Jesse and giving proper closure to the fan favorite character.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will premiere on Netflix and in select theaters just days from now on Oct. 11. Fans of Breaking Bad have been waiting years for this moment You can watch the complete interview with Gilligan below, courtesy of The Rich Eisen Show on YouTube.