Vince Gilligan thinks El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is the end of the line for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Not many fans even knew that Gilligan was working on a Breaking Bad movie. Netflix surprise announced the project in August, which blew people's minds. We were all finally getting a chance to see where Jesse's story ended after all of this time. But, was Bryan Cranston going to return with Aaron Paul? That was the main question being asked ahead of the release.

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman do reunite in the form of a flashback in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. While the movie was made in secret, getting Bryan Cranston on the set took some extra thought, which included a private jet and even a bag over his head while in the car on the way to the set. But will we see Jesse and Walter together again on the big or small screen? Vince Gilligan doesn't think so, noting this will, "likely be the last time we would ever see those actors playing those two characters together."

Walter White died rescuing Jesse Pinkman in the series finale, so we really didn't expect to see Bryan Cranston return for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, though many hoped a flashback sequence would happen. The flashback scene in the movie was meant to give a sense of "finality," says Vince Gilligan, who also said the moment was "wonderful" and "happy" to "melancholy." Gilligan also said shooting the scene gave off an "element of bitter sweetness." That's understandable, but there really isn't too much left to explore in the form a feature-length story for the duo.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has been praised by fans and critics, some of which really didn't want Vince Gilligan to go back and tamper with the Breaking Bad legacy. Gilligan knew what he was doing and was confident he and Aaron Paul could pull it off together, which is why the project happened in the first place. When the idea first came up, it was going to be a short film, but Gilligan kept getting better and better ideas, which caused a burst of creativity.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is likely the end of the road for Jesse Pinkman and Walter White. But, that doesn't mean other stories won't be told down the line. Vince Gilligan has already declared he'd like to see what happened to Skylar and Walt Jr., so maybe that could happen at some point, though that seems unlikely at this time. Gilligan seemingly pulled off the impossible by making the movie in secret and then having so many fans and critics gravitate towards it. The interview with Vince Gilligan was originally conducted by Rolling Stone.