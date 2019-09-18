It's been revealed that more than ten characters from Breaking Bad will be returning in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. The question now becomes, who will those characters be? Unfortunately, for the time being, and likely until the movie arrives on Netflix, that is mostly going to remain a mystery. We know for sure that the continuation of the beloved series will center on Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman. Beyond that, much remains uncertain.

According to a recent report, which dove deep with creator Vince Gilligan on the highly-anticipated project, more than 10 characters from the show will return. The only specific characters names were Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt L. Jones). Skinny Pete appeared in the teaser trailer, so that cat was already out of the bag. Given how close both he and Badger were with Jesse during the events of the show, it makes perfect sense for them to appear. With a couple of the obvious ones out of the way, we're mostly going to be left to speculate wildly.

The full plot hasn't been revealed, but El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will center on Jesse Pinkman following his escape in the series finale. That does rule out some characters, most notably Bryan Cranston's Walter White, given that he died at the end of the show. That said, there is always a possibility that flashbacks, or something of the like, will be included, which could allow for Walt, or any number of deceased characters, to return. Vince Gilligan didn't want to spoil the surprises, likening the experience to Christmas.

"I don't want to open my Christmas presents a week and a half before Christmas."

One obvious option is Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman, who has been featured on the spin-off series Better Call Saul. Whoever shows up, it's miraculous that Vince Gilligan, Netflix and AMC managed to keep this whole production under wraps (for the most part) for so long. Some reports did suggest in November that this was happening, but it wasn't confirmed until very recently. Gilligan, for his part, just doesn't want to sully the ending of the series.

"I'm hoping when the movie comes out, people won't say, 'Oh, man, this guy should've left well enough alone.' Why did George Foreman keep coming out of retirement, you know?"

Breaking Bad, six years after it went off the air, remains one of the most beloved shows of all time. That makes this something of a major pop culture event. Hopefully, it manages to give fans a sense of closure without taking anything away from what many consider to be a perfect ending. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is set to debut on Netflix on October 11. The movie will also be playing in theaters all across the country in 68 cities that same day. Tickets for those screenings are available now. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.