Aaron Paul reunited with his Breaking Bad co-stars along with the current cast of Better Call Saul to read El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie trailer comments. The video takes place inside the iconic RV meth lab from the hit show. Paul and his former co-stars appeared at the world premiere of the Netflix movie earlier this week and so far, everybody is keeping their mouths shut when it comes to details. However, Paul was back saying "bitch" quite a few times during the entertaining featurette.

In addition to Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad stars Betsy Brandt, Dean Norris, Rhea Seehorn, Charles Baker, Jesse Plemons, Steven Michael Quezada, RJ Mitte, and Lavell Crawford were all on hand to read social media reactions to the El Camino trailer. While a lot of the cast returned to attend the premiere, it's still not clear who will be in the movie with Paul's Jesse Pinkman, other than Baker, Matt Jones, Jonathan Banks, Larry Hankin, and Franc Ross. The excitement is off the charts for the upcoming movie.

All of the El Camino trailer reactions are positive and we even see Aaron Paul slip back into his Jesse Pinkman character. All in all, like when Breaking Bad was on the air, it looks like everybody is having a great time being back in the messy world that Walter White created. Bryan Cranston is not in the video and creator Vince Gilligan recently confirmed his infamous White character is indeed dead. We already knew this, but there's still a chance the actor may have come back for a flashback cameo.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad finds Jesse Pinkman in the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity. Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. However, that sounds much easier said than done. Vince Gilligan isn't exactly known for his fairytale endings with everybody singing and having a great time. Gilligan may have gone on to give Pinkman the ending he deserves, but we'll just have to wait and see. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer to see how the rest of the story unfolds.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad begins streaming on Netflix this Friday, October 11th. In addition, the movie is playing in select theaters over the weekend. While some fans wish Vince Gilligan would have left the story alone to let people fill in the blanks themselves, the director/writer felt he had a proper story that was worthy of being told. It evolved from a five-minute short film to a 2-hour feature-length. Regardless, this just means more Breaking Bad, which isn't a bad thing at all, and even people who don't want to see how the Jesse Pinkman story comes to close, those fans are sure to watch too. You can watch the El Camino: A Breaking Bad featurette below, thanks to the Netflix YouTube channel.