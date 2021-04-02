The myth of El Chupacabra looked to finally be getting the Blumhouse treatment when a mysterious trailer arrived to promote a new horror movie about the creepy cryptid creature, complete with an official press release from produce Jason Blum, who didn't give the joke away right off the bat. Blumhouse said this in their announcement for El Chupacabras, which arrived with an authentic looking sneak peek that turned out to be an elaborate April Fools' Day joke.

"Hidden for years, and no longer a myth, El Chupacabras exists. Will you outrun him?"

El Chupacabras looks like a real horror movie, with found-footage elements and monsters thrown in. It isn't until the last jump scare that Blumhouse confirms that this is all just a scary April Fools' Day prank. The footage has fooled a lot of horror fans and some are even disappointed that the El Chupacabra movie isn't the real deal. Perhaps the popularity of the trailer will convince Jason Blum to adapt the spoof into an authentic horror experience.

Mexican director Issa López is best known for the multi-awarded, critics darling Tigers Are Not Afraid: A supernatural tale about children fighting for survival in a harsh real-life environment. The film is Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% and gave the director international recognition. Fully in on the joke, Issa Lopez plays along with the reality of the whole El Chupacabras concept, saying this in the press release, never breaking character or letting on that this was all an elaborate prank.

"As a Mexican filmmaker, I'm a firm believer there can never be enough movies about El Chupacabras and I'm here to deliver on that promise."

Jason Blum also gave a tongue and cheek response to the trailer, pretending that it was a real deal release coming from Blumhouse in the next couple of months. He actually sounds pretty excited to be adding the legendary monster El Chupacabra to his stable of iconic horror characters.

"Just when you thought there was a movie I wouldn't make -- I present, El Chupacabras

The end of the Blumhouse press release doesn't ever let on that this is all a joke. And they even go as far as to give the fake movie a release date, stating, "Issa López's exciting secret project for Blumhouse, El Chupacabras, is coming to theaters this summer. Get ready."

After watching the footage, quite a few fans were ready for what was about to attack theater screens across the country. Sadly, we'll have to stick with the handful of low budget indie horror movies about El Chupacabra that have been released across the years. Perhaps Blumhouse's El Chupacabras will someday make its way to a cineplex near you.