Zack Snyder is known for his work in the DC universe, but what would it take to get him to make a Marvel movie? The filmmaker has revealed the story he would like to adapt, provided the opportunity, and it would involve Daredevil and Elektra, adapting a classic Frank Miller storyline from the world of Marvel Comics.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is set to be released on HBO Max later this year. The filmmaker has been making the press rounds here and there already in anticipation of the release. During a recent interview, Zack Snyder was asked what Marvel character he would want to make a movie about. Here's what Snyder had to say about it.

"I would choose Elektra Lives Again. Do you know that Frank Miller comic book? It's a graphic novel about Elektra. Daredevil is having these dreams about Elektra coming back to life, and it's really cool and weird...It's just cool, and beautiful. That's what I would do. No one cares, but that's what I would do."

Frank Miller is responsible for a legendary run on Daredevil that is regarded as one of the greatest in the history of comics. Miller created the character of Elektra, who became a major character in her own right, as well as a major love interest for Matt Murdock. In 1990, Elektra Lives Again saw Miller telling a unique story that takes place after Elektra's death. Here is a brief synopsis for the storyline from Marvel.

"Despite the fact that Elektra died in his arms, Daredevil is plagued by recurring nightmares and terrible premonitions that his former lover and world's top assassin-for-hire is not only alive, but active once more."

It is easy to see why this might appeal to Zack Snyder's sensibilities. Dream sequences. A vengeful hero. Dark subject matter. And Snyder has declared his love for Frank Miller's work in the past. The author's work on Batman inspired his take on Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Plus, Snyder has stated that he would love to make a Dark Knight Returns movie at some point. So it stands to reason that Snyder would also turn to Miller's work with Marvel.

Daredevil was brought to the big screen once before in 2003. The movie starred Ben Affleck in the title role. Affleck would later go on to play Batman for Snyder in the DCEU. Elektra, as portrayed by Jennifer Garner, appeared in the movie, headlining a spin-off movie in 2005. Neither Daredevil or Elektra were very successful critically or commercially.

While this project is unlikely to happen it, in theory, could happen. Marvel Studios recently regained the Daredevil character rights. Netflix canceled Daredevil in November 2018 and Marvel Studios had to wait two years to use the character again. Those two years have passed and fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the Man Without Fear. Whether or not Charlie Cox returns to reprise the role remains to be seen. You can check out the full interview from the ComicBook Debate YouTube channel.