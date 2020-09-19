Elf 2 isn't going to happen because Will Ferrell and Jon Favreau reportedly did not get along very well. Actor James Caan talked about the possibility of a sequel during a recent interview. Elf hit theaters in 2003 and was a hit at the box office, bringing in over $220 million globally. The movie has since become a holiday classic and fans have begged both Favreau and Ferrell for a sequel numerous times over the years.

An Elf sequel has been talked about quite a bit since 2003. As it turns out, James Caan knew he was working on something special when they were making the movie. The actor makes it seem like the sequel was going to happen at some point, but later got shot down. You can read what Caan had to say about a possible Elf 2 below.

"We were gonna do it and I thought, 'Oh my god, I finally got a franchise movie, I could make some money, let my kids do what the hell they want to do.' And the director and Will didn't get along very well. So, Will wanted to do it, he didn't want the director, and he had it in his contract, it was one of those things."

10 years after Elf hit theaters, there was talk of Jon Favreau launching Elf 2: Buddy Saves Christmas. Later that year, Will Ferrell revealed that he was not interested in making a sequel. Fast forward to 2016, and Favreau once again teases that the sequel can happen, but Ferrell comes out and shoots it down again, noting that he could not see doing a sequel unless it had a compelling story to tell.

In addition to Will Ferrell and James Caan, Elf stars Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Daniel Tay, Bob Newhart, and Ed Asner. Ferrell plays the lovable Buddy, who isn't like Santa's other elves. Buddy learns he is a human who was adopted and raised by elves, which causes him to go hunt down his biological father, played by Caan. Along the way, Buddy makes new friends and spreads Christmas cheer to even the most hardened cynics across New York City.

Will Ferrell has made it perfectly clear that he does not want to make Elf 2 over the years. While he claims to not like sequels, he has been part of a few, including Anchorman 2 and Zoolander 2. With that being said, Ferrell and Jon Favreau have not publicly talked about their relationship behind-the-scenes, or confirmed what James Caan had to say. Elf hit theaters in 2003 and was a quick box office success, though it became even bigger when it was released on DVD. Every Christmas, Favreau and Ferrell get asked about making a sequel and that will more than likely continue for the foreseeable future. You can check out the interview with James Caan over at 92.3 Sports Radio.