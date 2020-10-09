Netflix and The Elf on the Shelf have announced their new partnership. Work has already begun on series, and movies, and specials featuring the popular holiday eld. The streaming platform has revealed that they are looking into both animation and live action with their new partnership that aims to bring some holiday cheer. It is unclear what exactly they are working on at the moment, but one can imagine that we'll have something featuring The Elf on the Shelf by next Christmas. You can read a statement from Netflix below.

"We're thrilled to share stories of our North Pole friends, bringing tales from the region where joy never ends! The Elf Pets, our pals, will join us, of course! You'll get brand-new stories, straight from the source! Our love for the world will be easy to see, You'll soon hear us sing in Italian, Thai and Hindi. While we're hard at work creating more stories and cheer, there's two Elf Pets specials on Netflix this year!"

It has been reported that The Elf on the Shelf Netflix content will be aimed towards younger children with an aim for families. The deal also brings Lumistella's existing animated short films, Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue and Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale, which will be on Netflix in North America this holiday season. Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will serve as a producers on all The Elf on the Shelf content, while creators Chanda Bell, Christa Pitts, and Carol Aebersold will also be involved in producing.

Chanda Bell, Christa Pitts, and Carol Aebersold created The Elf on the Shelf back in 2005 and they published it themselves. They had no idea that the book was about to become a global phenomenon that would go on to sell over 14.5 million copies. "The idea is that humankind helps the North Pole run, and defines Christmas spirit," Bell said. "Santa needs to access that magic, and nothing happens in the magical land of the North Pole without that spirit."

Earlier this year, Chanda Bell said, "We had been chased by Hollywood for the last five or eight years, but we weren't sure what story we wanted to tell." It looks like Netflix was able to help them get some creative ideas going because there's about to be a lot more of The Elf on the Shelf in the near future. "We got to work on a backstory, and essentially what we're bringing is a whole universe of characters, a franchise in need of an entertainment industry partner to bring it to life," said Bell.

The Elf on the Shelf has been animated before, but Netflix will be bringing a new look to the franchise. Chanda Bell says she and her partners are "thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to create immersive and engaging original stories of Santa's North Pole while providing heartfelt family-entertainment to fans all over the world." She also noted that signing with Netflix is a "dream come true." The Elf on the Shelf news was first reported by Deadline.