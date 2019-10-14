Netflix is at it again, with yet another original thriller lined up for Halloween. Debuting on October 18, just days before the big spooky holiday, horror fans will be treated to Eli, which follows a very sick boy who must battle an evil doctor inside a haunted clean house. Today, we have the first trailer and poster for this wicked heart-pounding experience in sheer terror.

Eli is the story of a young boy plagued with an unknown, debilitating illness that requires him to live completely sealed off from the outside world. After exhausting every option, his parents put their trust - and his life - in the hands of a doctor whose experimental, cutting edge treatments at her clean house facility may hold Eli's last hope.

As Eli undergoes the tremendously intense process that could potentially cure him, he begins to be haunted by experiences that make him question who he can trust and what is lurking inside the house.

Available just in time for your Halloween streaming party, Netflix original Eli will be coming to the streamer starting this Friday, October 18. So you don't have to wait long for the scares to arrive. It will debut at exactly 12:01 am, the witching hour.

Eli comes from the producers of The Haunting of Hill House and Gerald's Game, two other scary blockbuster hits for the streaming service. Ciarán Foy is direction the movie from a story by David Chirchirillo. David Chirchirillo co-wrote the screenplay with Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing. Trevor Macy and John Zaozirny are producing Eli, with Matt Alvarez, Jenny Hinkey and Melinda Nishioka serving as executive producers.

Charlie Shotwell, Max Martini, and Sadie Sink of Stranger Things fame headline the cast, with Lili Taylor and Kelly Reilly also on board for this Halloween treat. After checking into a clean house to treat his auto-immune disorder, Eli, 11, begins to believe that the house is haunted. Unable to leave, Eli soon suspects that the house, and the doctor who runs it, are more sinister than they appear.

Along with the first trailer, we also have the poster and some new images released by Netflix. These eerie photos give us a hint at what we should expect as we careen into the big day this October 31. We're sure you have your horror classics all lined up, but why not add something new to the mix this year with Eli?