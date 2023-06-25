The Flintstones is getting an update that's in the works at Fox, and a new update has arrived courtesy of Elizabeth Banks. The Cocaine Bear helmer is executive producing the new Flintstones series, titled Bedrock, which primarily follows an adult Pebbles Flintstone. Banks is also providing the voice of Pebbles for the new cartoon show.

In a recent chat with TVLine, Banks clarifies that Bedrock is "still in development." She added, "I'm also playing Pebbles, excitedly, and we're working on it."

While the animated series follows an older Pebbles, fans shouldn't expect it to be geared toward adult audiences, much in the way Mindy Kaling's Scooby-Doo spinoff Velma had been. Banks says that Bedrock is designed to be enjoyed by both children and adults so families can watch it together. With that said, she teased that the show may have a little bit of edge to it in the vein of something like The Simpsons.

"Oh, I think we still want it to be for co-viewing [by parents with their kids]," Banks explains. "It will have adult themes, like all the greats — just like The Simpsons or South Park — but 'family-ish friendly.' I mean, I let my kids watch South Park…"

When jokingly asked if that means Bamm-Bamm wouldn't be suffering from ED in the series, Banks noted, "Not that I know of right now!"

Meet the Flintstones... Again

There have been many interactions of The Flintstones on both the big and small screens over the past several decades, Bedrock just marking the latest of them. While the characters will be older in this incarnation, the familiar fan favorites will all be there. It was announced back in March that in addition to Banks voicing Pebbles, the cast also includes Stephen Root (Barry) as Fred Flintstone; Amy Sedaris (Strangers With Candy) as Wilma Flintstone; Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) as Betty Rubble; Joe Lu Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Barney Rubble; and Manny Jacinto (Top Gun: Maverick) as Bamm-Bamm.

In the show, per the synopsis, the story picks up with "Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club."

Banks is executive producing alongside Lindsay Kerns, as well as Max Handelman for Brownstone Pictures and Sam Register. Lindsay Kerns is writing and serving as a co-executive producer, while writer Lon Zimmet is also executive producing.

"Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog, or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock," Fox's president of entertainment, Michael Thorn, said of Bedrock in a statement. "Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today's audience is a challenge we here at Fox are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really."

Bedrock doesn't yet have a premiere date set at Fox.