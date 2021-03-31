Though Elizabeth Hurley has been quarantining with eight other individuals in a secluded English country home, she is now denying pesky rumors that she will soon shoot a Waltons style reality show about the experience. Hoping to capture everyone's attention and put the rumors to rest, the 55 year old actress shared a nude photo while debunking the assumption that she was planning a squeaky clean look at life in isolation alongside her son.

"Abzuuuurd stories in our illustrious press today. Hear it from the horse's mouth, my son @damianhurley1 and I are most definitely NOT planning to shoot a 'Waltons- style reality TV show' at home. I mean!! Whoever the 'friend' (or bored journalist) is, who's leaking these fictional tidbits, you are ridiculous."

Elizabeth Hurley bared all in a barn while sitting on some scratch hay. The image was posted to her personal Instagram this past Sunday. A true renaissance woman, having been a model, movie star and bikini swimsuit designer, Hurley knows the perfect way to position herself as to not give a full view in posing for the camera. The image is tasteful and artfully shot. And a reminder that we miss seeing Hurley on the big screen.

Hurley last appeared in the romantic comedy Then Came You, which arrived last fall. She also has two more films already currently in post-production, and another lining up to film sometime this year. But for now she is taking a break. With her housing situation, it is believed that a journalist or friend of the family concocted The Waltons reality story on the basis of nothing substantial.

When the pandemic first spread across the globe, Elizabeth Hurley confirmed with Hello! Magazine that she was practicing lockdown from Coronavirus with her son and seven other individuals at the actress' English country house. At the time, when son Damian was 18, and a widowed mother named Angela was part of the inner circle, Hurley did mention The Waltons TV show, saying the following.

"We feel like the family in the '70s TV show The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

The way the actress described the living situation did sound like it was ripe for a reality show. The model had made sure to divide choirs among those staying in the home, in an attempt to keep everyone busy.

"We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a color-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6 p.m. so we don't turn into couch potatoes."

Taking intermittent breaks from acting, Hurley launched her London-based swimwear line back in 2005. And she often poses in her various collections on social media. The actress will next be seen in The Piper, a fantasy horror romance. And she also has the holiday comedy Father Christmas is Back heading our way towards the end of 2022.