We know that many celebrities took the opportunity to do things during lockdown on the lowdown, which in other circumstances would have seen them the centre of attention of the world's media. It seems that Elizabeth Olsen may be one of them, as during an interview she seemed to reveal that she has been married to partner Robbie Arnett - without actually revealing that she has been married. Marvel's Scarlet Witch was partaking in an interview with Kaley Cuoco for Varitey's series, Actors on Actors. During a section when Olsen was delivering some real-life anecdotes, she seemed to nonchalantly drop into the conversation that she now has a husband.

During the discussion, Olsen talked about her time away from home, and more importantly how on her return from the UK, she found that her "husband" had done some rearranging around the home. Fans were quick to speculate on the choice of word, as she has not referred to Arnett in this way in any previous conversations, and have come to the correct assumption that the paid have recently tied the knot.

In the interview, Olsen said, "I'm in a bathroom. I've been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago... I also just noticed that my husband put 'Little Miss Magic,' you know, the 'Little Miss' books? They're these classic books, but magic because of WandaVision, because he's such a f**king cutie."

It was back in 2019 when Olsen and Arnett announced their engagement, two years after they began dating in the fall of 2017. During the time the pair have been together, Olsen has seen her career skyrocket thanks to her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having appeared as the character in Avengers Endgame, 2019 was a great year for the actress, and it only got better two years later when WandaVision became the first Marvel series to come to Disney+ and gained her not only a whole host of critical appraise and awards but set up her involvement in the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.

While some say the comments made by Olsen during her interview do not categorically confirm that she is now a wife, Variety, who hosted the video on their Twitter feed we happy to confirm the information in the post, writing, "Elizabeth Olsen's husand (who she's married to, by the way) decorated her video chat background for her #ActorsOnActors interview with Kaley Cuoco."

This led to many fans responding to Variety's pointing out of the fact in various ways, with some not quite grasping that this is the first time anyone has heard that she is now married. One posted, "Wait your (sic) telling me she is married to her husband?", while another added, "I mean of course they are married, he is her husband. What the hell was that." while a third posted an anime clip of a character pounding their fists on the floor in dismay, commenting, "Pretty much everyone right now."

Wait your telling me she is married to her husband? — John Delmenico (@thebigjohnnyd) June 8, 2021

I mean of course they are married, he is her husband. What the hell was that — RodrigoMenezes24 (@RMenezes24) June 8, 2021

Pretty much everyone right now pic.twitter.com/T7iDLbh5xb — Leortega (@leoortegabocchi) June 8, 2021

We wish Olsen and Arnett well in their marriage, but right now there are many of her most avid fans who are weeping into their comic book pages as we speak. At least they can console themselves by revisiting Olsen as Wanda with her other "husband" Vision on Disney+ and prepare for her new Scarlet Witch persona to appear again in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness in March next year.