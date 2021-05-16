WandaVision fans are thrilled after Elizabeth Olsen won Best Performance in a Show at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. In January, WandaVision kicked off Phase Four of the MCU by picking up directly from where Avengers: Endgame left off. The hit series starred Olsen as Wanda Maximoff alongside Paul Bettany as Vision. An instant hit with viewers, the series quickly became one of the most popular shows in the world.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards took place on Sunday evening, and at the event, Elizabeth Olsen was announced as the winner of the Best Performance in a Show award. Prior to the show, Olsen's name was already trending online as fans were rooting for her to get the win, so there will undoubtedly be a lot of people very happy with this result. The competition was stiff, as Olsen was up against Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy), and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit).

WandaVision is also the series to score the most nominations overall at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Along with Olsen's nomination, there were six in total, with the others including Teyonah Parris for Best Hero; Kathryn Hahn for Best Villain; Wanda vs. Agatha for Best Fight; Agatha All Along for Best Musical Moment; and WandaVision for Best Show.

Following the immense success of WandaVision, Olsen has become a bit of a hot commodity. She's already scored another major small screen role as it was recently announced that she'll be playing axe murderer Candy Montgomer in the upcoming HBO Max series Love and Death. David E. Kelly is writing the series with Leslie Linka Glatter on board to direct. Elisabeth Moss is also set to play the same person in a separate limited series for Hulu.

We'll also be seeing plenty more of Olsen as Wanda, as she'll be featured prominently in that role in the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Also starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the movie is helmed by Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi. In an interview with Glamour last month, Olsen teased what the sequel is a "bonkers" movie with a "horror show vibe." In another prior interview on The Tonight Show, she explained how WandaVision serves as a great "tee-up" to Doctor Strange 2.

"It's a complete tee-up for my character," Olsen told Jimmy Fallon. She also explained how never expected WandaVision to become such a big hit, though the team working on the series always felt "really proud" about what they were doing.

Big congrats go out to Olsen on her win for Best Performance in a Show. Fans can go back and watch her award-winning performance as Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision on Disney+, and as for what's next, she can be seen back in the role once again when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released on March 25, 2022. You can see the rest of the award nominees for every different category at the official website for the MTV Movie and TV Awards.