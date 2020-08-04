Ellen DeGeneres will return to host The Ellen DeGeneres Show season 18, despite rumors to the contrary. It has been a tumultuous couple of weeks for the comedian and host following a bombshell BuzzFeed report that revealed a culture of mistreatment and abuse behind the scenes of her long-running talk show by top executives. This led to widespread speculation that DeGeneres would not be back when the show returns in the fall. However, it appears, at least for now, that she will indeed be back.

According to a new report, someone close to the production has confirmed that "no one is stepping in or taking over." At the same time, Ellen DeGeneres' assistant has confirmed that the show is set to return with its new season on September 9. Melissa Little Padgitt, a spokesperson for the show, also confirmed that staff recently returned to work following the summer hiatus as well. The crew has yet to report for duty. So, unless something dramatic changes, all signs point to DeGeneres getting back on the airwaves next month.

The BuzzFeed report was just the tip of the iceberg. It was revealed that producer Kevin Leman would regularly make sexually inappropriate comments toward staffers between 2013 and 2017. Since May, dozens of accounts of sexual misconduct, harassment by executives on the show, as well as other inappropriate behavior, have surfaced. Multiple claims from people such as comedian Kevin Porter and TV writer Ben Simeon have painted Ellen DeGeneres as mean and rude to her staffers. WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the claims in July through a third-party firm. On July 30, WarnerMedia said the following.

"We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them."

One expected change is that of executive producer Ed Glavin, once of the top producers on the show alongside Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly. Glavin has been named specifically several times since the string of accusations began. It is expected that Glavin will not be returning. Lassner and Connelly are currently expected to return. Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres responded directly to the allegations in a note to her staff which, in part, reads as follows.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness, no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

Even though Ellen DeGeneres is not the focus of WarnerMedia's ongoing investigation, it has been reported that staffers want her to face consequences. Because it is her name and face on the show, which has been on the air since 2003, they want her held accountable for what has been going on behind the scenes. This news comes to us via Today.