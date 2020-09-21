Ellen DeGeneres addresses multiple allegations of workplace toxicity on the season 18 premiere. Many were wondering if the talk show host would discuss the controversy when her show came back on the air. It's been a weird time for just about everybody, but DeGeneres recently found herself in the headlines for allegedly allowing for a toxic work environment to take shape and rule her show behind the scenes. 10 former staff members revealed their stories of mistreatment over the summer which included being "penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions, and fear of retribution for raising complaints."

According to an anonymous source, Ellen DeGeneres was well prepared to address everything during the opening monologue of the season 18 premiere of Ellen: The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She didn't hold anything back," says the source. "It was poignant and funny and very much a candid take on what happened over the summer. She understands her audience wants to hear from her and is looking forward to talking directly to them on Monday."

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly reached out to her staff via Zoom over the last few weeks to let them know that they were being heard and that they are appreciated. Apparently after the premiere episode was competed, the staff of The Ellen DeGeneres Show applauded the host. "It was an emotional moment for everyone; she thanked everyone," says the anonymous source. DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, was also on hand to lend her support. The show was originally supposed to return on September 9th, but it hit some delays as the crew tried to figure out a safe way of getting back to work.

In August, NBC launched an internal investigation into the toxic workplace allegations. Ellen DeGeneres then spoke to her 270 employees through a video conference, which was described as being "very emotional." DeGeneres reportedly apologized and confirmed that three producers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman, had left the show. "Ellen has come away from this reinvigorated and devoted to working hand-in-hand with the staff to bring joy and humor to the fans," the anonymous source reveals. "Ellen is excited to be back on set and wants this to be the best season yet."

Tiffany Haddish is the first guest on the season 18 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs later today. Celebrity guests will appear on the set with DeGeneres, though there will not be a studio audience. Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, K-pop star SuperM, and Kris Jenner will also appear this week. Kristen Bell, Jason Sudeikis, Ken Jeong, and Tristan Harris will all appear this fall, while future guests include Blake Shelton, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Amy Schumer, and Orlando Bloom. DeGeneres and crew are reportedly taking everything one day at a time as they aim to make season 18 the best season yet. People Magazine was the first to report on Ellen DeGeneres discussing the summer controversy.