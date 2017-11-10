The accusations against director Brett Ratner continue to pile up. Ellen Page, who worked with the director previously, now says that he outed her, very inappropriately, on the set of X-Men 3. She was just 18-years-old at the time and was still sorting out her feelings about her own sexuality. Here's what she had to say about the incident in a recent Facebook post.

"'You should fuck her to make her realize she's gay.' He said this about me during a cast and crew "meet and greet" before we began filming, X Men: The Last Stand. I was eighteen years old. He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: 'You should fuck her to make her realize she's gay.' He was the film's director, Brett Ratner. I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn't say a word and watched as no one else did either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea. He 'outed' me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic. I proceeded to watch him on set say degrading things to women. I remember a woman walking by the monitor as he made a comment about her 'flappy pussy...' I got into an altercation with Brett at a certain point. He was pressuring me, in front of many people, to don a t-shirt with 'Team Ratner' on it. I said no and he insisted. I responded, 'I am not on your team.' Later in the day, producers of the film came to my trailer to say that I 'couldn't talk like that to him.' I was being reprimanded, yet he was not being punished nor fired for the blatantly homophobic and abusive behavior we all witnessed. I was an actor that no one knew. I was eighteen and had no tools to know how to handle the situation."

Recently, actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn also came forward with their own sexual misconduct claims against Brett Ratner. As a result, his Hugh Hefner biopic was scrapped. This has all come in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which has resulted in a great many men and women to come forward with their tales of harassment from various figures in Hollywood, ranging from Ben Affleck to Dustin Hoffman and, most recently, comedian Louis C.K.

Ellen Page goes on to discuss her career in Hollywood, which has been plagued with sexual harassment. In her very detailed post, she recounts an incident that occurred when she was just 16. The offender was a director who took her out to dinner, but in this case, she declined to name the director who harassed her.

"When I was sixteen a director took me to dinner (a professional obligation and a very common one). He fondled my leg under the table and said, 'You have to make the move, I can't.' I did not make the move and I was fortunate to get away from that situation. It was a painful realization: my safety was not guaranteed at work. An adult authority figure for whom I worked intended to exploit me, physically. I was sexually assaulted by a grip months later. I was asked by a director to sleep with a man in his late twenties and to tell them about it. I did not. This is just what happened during my sixteenth year, a teenager in the entertainment industry."

In her post, Ellen Page talks in great detail about the problems that have existed in Hollywood for a long time. She also says that doing To Rome With Love with director Woody Allen is the biggest regret of her career. In the end, she makes an impassioned call to action.

"What I want the most, is for this to result in healing for the victims. For Hollywood to wake up and start taking some responsibility for how we all have played a role in this. I want us to reflect on this endemic issue and how this power dynamic of abuse leads to an enormous amount of suffering. Violence against women is an epidemic in this country and around the world. How is this cascade of immorality and injustice shaping our society? One of the greatest risks to a pregnant woman's health in the United States is murder. Trans women of color in this country have a life expectancy of thirty-five. Why are we not addressing this as a society? We must remember the consequences of such actions. Mental health issues, suicide, eating disorders, substance abuse, to name a few. What are we afraid to say and why can't we say it? Women, particularly the most marginalized, are silenced, while powerful abusers can scream as loudly as they want, lie as much as they want and continue to profit through it all. This is a long awaited reckoning. It must be. It's sad that"codes of conduct" have to be enforced to ensure we experience fundamental human decency and respect. Inclusion and representation are the answer. We've learned that the status quo perpetuates unfair, victimizing behavior to protect and perpetuate itself. Don't allow this behavior to be normalized. Don't compare wrongs or criminal acts by their degrees of severity. Don't allow yourselves to be numb to the voices of victims coming forward. Don't stop demanding our civil rights. I am grateful to anyone and everyone who speaks out against abuse and trauma they have suffered. You are breaking the silence. You are revolution."

As unpleasant as these accusations are to hear, and there's no indication they're going to stop anytime soon, the floodgates have been opened and it's clear change is going to come. This all has encouraged actresses like Ellen Page to speak out. While this has all gone on for far too long, change is happening. You can check out Ellen Page's Facebook in its entirety for yourself below.