Elliot Page has publicly shared that he is transgender. He made the announcement on Twitter recently, with The Umbrella Academy and Inception star saying that he feels a great deal of gratitude for the support he has received during the journey. Here's what Page had to say in a letter to his followers.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Before revealing that he is transgender, Elliot Page was an out gay actor who was an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights. Page has been a mainstay of Hollywood for more than 15 years after appearing in the thriller Hard Candy. He was nominated for Best Actress for his work in 2005's Juno. Speaking further, Page said that he is also "scared" of the prospect of hate and violence. But Page says he loves who he is.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

An outpouring of support emerged on Twitter following the announcement from the likes of James Gunn, Olivia Munn and many more. Netflix, which releases The Umbrella Academy, in the comments on Twitter said, "So proud of our superhero! We love you Elliot! Can't wait to see you return in season 3!" Season 2 of the series aired earlier this year, with the streaming service quickly picking it up for an additional season. Nick Adams, GLAAD's Director of Transgender Media, had this to say about the news.

"Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today."

Some of Page's other well-known roles include X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past, as well as Whip It, Inception and Freeheld. Page also starred in 2017 reboot of Flatliners. You can read the letter in its entirety via Elliot Page's Twitter.

