James Corden has finally spoken about the internet rumors that he was up to possibly replace Ellen DeGeneres on daytime television if the latter's controversial talk show went off the air. Over the summer, reports of a toxic workplace behind the scenes of The Ellen Show spread across the internet like wildfire. The revelations had people wondering if Ellen was going to get taken off the air, or if DeGeneres would personally pull the plug rather than address the allegations. It was something many wanted to see at the time, as the hashtag #ReplaceEllen had even gone viral with people on social media suggesting other names to replace her.

One big rumor that emerged at the height of the controversy was that Corden was in line to step in for Ellen DeGeneres if a replacement was ultimately needed. It's hard to say exactly what NBC executives were discussing behind closed doors, but as far as Corden knows, the reports are nothing but unfounded rumors with no truth to them. Now, just days after The Ellen Show has returned to NBC, Corden finally addressed the rumors when the subject came up on The Late Late Show. Here's what he had to say on the program about the rumors.

"Genuinely, I have no idea where that even came from... I think somebody started a rumor somewhere and someone jumped on the thing. There is absolutely no truth in that story at all. Zero. As far as considering it, I think it would be a really crazy thing to take over from someone who I think has done the job so outrageously well for, like, 18 years. It's not true. And I think when the day comes to end this show, [it] will be the day to probably stop hosting a show every day. So, no I wouldn't."

In July, a Buzzfeed News article shed some light on what's been happening at Ellen: The Ellen DeGeneres Show after speaking with several former employees detailing a toxic work environment. The allegations were impossible to ignore, and WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation to find out more information. As a result, executive producers Kevin Leman and Ed Glavin and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman were all fired, with all three accused of sexual misconduct.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show returned to the air this week, and Ellen DeGeneres spoke about the controversy to her audience. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected," the daytime television star said on the program. "I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

While Ellen's apology has been criticized, there's no indication that she's going to be losing her spot on daytime television anytime soon. It looks like fans of Corden will have to continue staying up late to catch new editions of Carpool Karaoke. This news comes to us from The Late Late Show with James Corden.