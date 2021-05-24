Elliot Page has gone shirtless in a new image posted to Instagram, marking the first topless photo shared by the Oscar nominated actor since undergoing top surgery. Standing with his feet in a swimming pool and flashing a huge smile, Elliot Page shows off his chiseled abs along with a new pair of swim trunks. After just one hour, the photo was liked by more than a million fans on Instagram.

"Trans bb's first swim trunk," Page writes in the caption, adding the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful. "Look a dat handsome boi," commented Broad City star Ilana Glazer. "Okkk summer ready," added Page's Umbrella Academy co-star Justin Min.

With a slew of movie roles including Hard Candy, Juno, and the X-Men movies, Page is best known these days as a part of the ensemble cast of the Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy. When Page came out as a transgender man in December, there was speculation that he would stop playing the role of Vanya Hargreeves, a cisgender woman character. It was quickly reported soon after that there were no plans to alter the character, and Netflix showed support for Page with a response post on Twitter.

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! ???? ???? — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

"So proud of our superhero!" the streamer posted. "WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3!" Back in December, page posted a statement to social media to publicly come out as a transgender man. He also announced that his pronouns are he/they and that his name was Elliot, which would be how he'd be credited in all of his new movie and TV projects as well. In the statement, Page describes how "lucky" he feels to have arrived at this place in his life and to be able to proudly post such a statement online.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page wrote, in part. "I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page has since detailed the "joy and excitement" he now feels since coming out in an interview with Vanity Fair. As the actor explains: "For the first time in, I don't even know how long, [I am] really just being able to sit by myself, be on my own, be productive, and be creative," he said. "It's such an oversimplification to say it this way, but I'm comfortable."

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy doesn't yet have a release date, but Page can be seen in the first two seasons on Netflix. He also has voice roles in the upcoming animated movies Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin and Robodog, as well as Ark: The Animated Series. You can see more social media posts from the actor by following him Elliot Page on Instagram.