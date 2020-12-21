Elliot Page is thanking fans for all of their support after his transgender announcement. In addition, he also released his first selfie since the announcement. Page received an outpouring of support at the beginning of December when he made his original announcement that he is trans and his pronouns are he/they. The Umbrella Academy star was overwhelmed with all of the positivity he received for sharing his news with the world.

In a new post on Instagram, Elliot Page says, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot." Page posted the selfie yesterday afternoon and, as of this writing, it already has over 1.7 million likes. His original transgender announcement post has well over 3 million likes and still has people commenting on it.

The two trans services that Elliot Page mentioned in his post are TranSanta and Trans Lifeline. Pose star Indya Moore came up with TranSanta to help fulfill transgender kids' Christmas wishes. Trans Lifeline provides various services for the trans community in both English and Spanish. Both resources just got a major boost of support from Page's latest social media post, which should help out some people who are struggling this year. "This year has been so stressful and especially for trans folks," Moore said when launching TranSanta earlier this month. "Trans issues don't receive much visibility or attention unfortunately, but this year has been the most violent and deadly for my community."

At the beginning of December, Elliot Page took to social media to share his news. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he wrote. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community." In was later announced that Eliot Page would continue starring in The Umbrella Academy. In addition to being inspired by the trans community, Page has gone on to do his fair share of inspiring others in just the past few weeks alone.

In response to Elliot Page's announcement, his wife, Emma Portner, said, "I am so proud of Elliot Page. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world." Page's latest post has gained the support of his Juno costar Jennifer Garner, actress/singer Janelle Monáe and trans singer/actor Daniela Vega, who, in 2018, became the first transgender performer to present at the Academy Awards. You can check out Elliot Page's latest Instagram post above, and then check out TranSanta below.