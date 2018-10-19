The first clip from the Freddy Krueger episode of The Goldbergs has been revealed. We've seen little teasers to promote the upcoming special Halloween episode, but this is the first clip from the show, setting the scene up for what's to come later on in the episode. Sadly, Robert Englund does not make an appearance as Freddy Krueger in the latest one-minute clip. However, from what we've seen, it looks like the episode is going to be full of 1980s horror references, which makes The Goldbergs the place to be on October 24th, and quite possibly the coolest Halloween surprise this year.

The official synopsis for the Freddy Krueger episode of The Goldbergs, entitled Mister Knifey-Hands, was released a few weeks ago and the first clip falls right in line. In the clip, Beverly Goldberg puts her foot down and states that Adam is not allowed to watch A Nightmare on Elm Street in the video store. After the clip, it's later revealed that Jackie's parents allow Adam to watch the iconic horror film anyway, which starts an argument between the two families. Instead of Adam having Freddy Krueger dreams, Beverly has them and goes head-to-head with Mr. Krueger.

Mister Knifey-Hands marks the first time that Robert Englund has gotten into full Freddy Krueger character in 15 years. He was last seen in 2003's Freddy vs. Jason, and Englund seems content on that being the last time that he's seen as the character on the big screen. With that being said, The Goldbergs episode could very well end up being the final time that we see the 71-year old actor as the legendary Freddy Krueger. When asked about taking on the role again, Englund noted that it's a "spooky valentine" for his fans.

In the promotional teasers that we've seen for the Freddy Krueger episode of The Goldbergs, Wendi Anne McLendon-Covey's Beverly Goldberg character is trying get Robert Englund to break a smile while in full makeup and costume. However, Englund is a total pro and never breaks from his trademark scowl. It's really exciting to see Robert Englund back as Freddy and it has many fans hoping that he'll be open to making cameos like this again in the future. The actor has stated that he feels like he's too old to do the stunt work, so maybe some more casual cameos will come up after all.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesday nights at 8PM on ABC, so make sure you either tune in next Wednesday night, or set up the DVR. Horror fans aren't going to want to miss Robert Englund back as Freddy Krueger, and the episode will more than likely be posted all over the internet by Thursday morning. While we wait for next week to come around, you can watch the sneak peek clip from the Freddy Krueger episode of the Goldbergs below, provided by the The Bloody Disgusting YouTube channel.