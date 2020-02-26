We are very likely never going to see Robert Englund back on the big screen as Freddy Kreuger. But what if an animated version of A Nightmare on Elm Street ever came to be? Englund would happily provide the voice of Freddy in such a project. While there is no such thing in the works currently, knowing that Englund would be on board could be enough to get the gears turning.

Robert Englund is currently promoting his upcoming docuseries True Terror, which is set to debut on the Travel Channel next month. During a recent interview, the subject of an animated take on the classic horror franchise came up. Englund revealed that he would love to provide the voice of Freddy for the proposed project. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Now, if they did a really expensive animated version, a graphic novel animated version, I would love to go do the voice for it. Yeah, that would be fun to do."

At 72-years-old, Robert Englund has repeatedly expressed that he's too old to make Freddy Krueger work in a new movie. Englund did, however, put the claws and sweater back on for an episode of The Goldbergs in 2018, which worked out quite well. That provided horror fans with hope that Englund could possibly be persuaded to come back one last time. Englund's last movie appearance was in 2003's Freddy vs. Jason.

At present, the Wes Craven estate has the rights to the franchise and they are actively taking pitches for new movies. The last movie, 2010's A Nightmare on Elm Street remake, didn't kickstart a new version of the franchise like New Line Cinema had hoped. Speaking further, Robert Englund reiterated that he would love to cameo in a new Elm Street movie and once again suggested that he would fit in quite well if Dream Warriors ever got the remake treatment.

"If, for instance, they remade Part III [Dream Warriors], which is the biggest hit of the franchise, I would love to be invited to do a cameo. I think there's a tradition in horror movies and in remakes for the cameo. It's a certain kind of valentine to the fans and I know that there's a part in [Dream Warriors where] the great Priscilla Pointer... played this sort of skeptical dream therapist in the group sessions. I think it would be fun for me to play that part if there was a remake... To have me not believe in collective nightmares. Having played Freddy, everybody's favorite nightmare, I think it would be fun for me to play a guy that doesn't believe in nightmares."

With the success of 2018's Halloween, and with Friday the 13th still embroiled in a never-ending legal battle, A Nightmare on Elm Street will continue on in some way, shape or form. There is no question about that. Animated or otherwise, it would certainly be ideal to have Robert Englund as Freddy. The ball is in your court, Hollywood people. This news comes to us via SyFy Wire.