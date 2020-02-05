Elijah Wood hopes to one day take a stab at A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot. The former Lord of the Rings star recently made it known that he and his producing partner Daniel Noah, via their company SpectreVision, have it on their wishlist of projects they're actively pursuing. Whether or not it ever happens remains to be seen, but if Wood does get the chance, he wants to bring Robert England back as Freddy Krueger one last time.

Recently, Elijah Wood has been making the rounds to promote his new movie, Come to Daddy. During a recent interview, the subject of his proposed A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot came up. Nothing is set in stone, but Wood expressed that the way to go would be to have Robert Englund back and then expand the franchise beyond that in the future. Here's what he had to say about it.

"You have to bring Robert Englund back for one more film. I think, especially if you're going to open up a new franchise and take it in different directions, you have to establish it with him and then you can move on. I don't think it's interesting to tell the same story over and over again, we don't need another origin story of Freddy Krueger, I don't think it should even really be so much about Freddy."

Robert Englund first played Freddy Krueger in Wes Craven's original A Nightmare on Elm Street and starred as the horror icon in every movie up through 2003's Freddy vs Jason. Jackie Earle Haley took on the role in the 2010 reboot. Englund has been somewhat resistant to the idea of a return, citing his age as an obstacle, since any studio would likely want a long-term franchise. However, Robert Englund said he might have one more Freddy movie in him.

Based on what Elijah Wood is pitching, that would be enough. For what it's worth, Robert Englund did reprise the role in an episode of The Goldbergs last year. So he still has it in him, that much we know. Speaking further, Wood spoke a bit about New Nightmare, Wes Craven's 1994 meta sequel.

"Scream owes a real debt to New Nightmare. That was the first time the notion of referencing horror movies in another horror movie was possible, it had never really been done before."

Things have been quiet with this franchise for some time. Plans have been in place for another reboot for years now, but nothing has materialized. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2) has been attached to write it for some time. Recently, Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan revealed that he has a pitch for a new movie in the franchise. Whether or not he ends up pitching it to the right people is up in the air. Who knows? Maybe Flanagan and Elijah Wood can team up to make this happen. This news comes to us via ComingSoon.net.