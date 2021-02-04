Elon Musk wants cyber monkeys to be able to play the popular Atari game Pong with their minds. The billionaire's brain company currently has some monkeys that have implants in their brains to test out a brain-computer interface. Musk revealed the news during a speech hosted on the private social app Clubhouse. The ultimate goal is to use the tech to help people with brain and spinal injuries, and Elon Musk believes they are off to a good start.

During his private chat, Elon Musk described the animals as "a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull with tiny wires." The tiny wires are slimmer than a human hair and are connected to 3,000 electrodes that are capable of controlling 1,000 neurons. The technology is in its infancy and Musk hopes to start with the basics first. He said, "One of the things we're trying to figure out is whether we can have the monkeys playing mind Pong with each other? That would be pretty cool."

Mind Pong does sound pretty interesting, but there are likely to be more than a few animal rights activists who aren't into the idea of Elon Musk testing his new brain technology on monkeys. "You can't see where the implant is and he's a happy monkey," Musk said during his private chat, where he also said that future announcements are imminent. He went on to say that the US Department of Agriculture described the company's laboratory as "the nicest monkey facility" they have ever seen. "We went the extra mile for the monkeys," he concluded.

This isn't the first time that Elon Musk has experimented on animals with his brain technology. It was announced in August 2020 that the billionaire was experimenting on pigs. At the time, Musk said they were "healthy, happy and indistinguishable from a normal pig," before describing the implant as "a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires." Musk is confident that his tech is not harming the animals and went on to add that, "I could have a Neuralink right now and you wouldn't know... Maybe I do." As to whether or not Musk has the brain implant is currently unknown.

It's unclear when Elon Musk will fully announce his new brain technology, but if the cyber monkeys are able to play pong with their minds, one can see the tech having a huge benefit for people who have suffered brain and spinal cord injuries. Musk seems pretty confident that the breakthroughs will have a big impact on science and humanity, but it does sound like it was taken from the pages of a sci-fi novel, much like the United States Navy's new tech that will allegedly "engineer the fabric of reality." It's certainly a wild time to be alive as all of this technology quickly develops. The cyber monkey Pong news was first reported by Sky News.