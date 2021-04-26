Following the announcement that SpaceX founder and famous billionaire Elon Musk will host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, some cast members of the show have responded on social media. Last week, it was announced that Musk would be serving as host of the May 8 episode. Miley Cyrus will also be appearing on the season 46 episode as the show's musical guest.

This will mark the SNL debut of Elon Musk, but not everyone was thrilled with the announcement. On social media, there was a lot of backlash from fans questioning the choice to bring in Musk as a comedy show host. Standout cast member Bowen Yang, an SNL writer who transitioned to featured cast member in 2019, is also among those decrying the news, posting his response to the news on a recent Instagram story.

"What the f**k does this even mean?" Yang asks in the post, referring to a recent tweet from Musk declaring he's going to "find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is.

dying at bowen yang's instagram stories after snl announced elon musk is hosting pic.twitter.com/6VVQ47frkR — megan (@chaoticmlkhotel) April 25, 2021

Andrew Dismukes, a newcomer to the SNL cast who made his debut in the current season, is also apparently unhappy. Weighing in on the Instagram story, Dismukes posted an image of former cast member Cheri Oteri alongside a message that said that the "ONLY CEO I WANT TO DO A SKETCH WITH IS CHER-E OTERI." Perhaps that means we should count Dismukes out for any of the sketches featuring Musk.

Shortly after the announcement was made that Musk would host SNL, cast member Aidy Bryant shared a tweet from Bernie Sanders lamenting the "moral obscenity" of the lack of wealth distribution in the United States. While much more indirect, many SNL fans took this to be a subtle jab at the news that a controversial billionaire like Musk would be asked to guest host the show.

Though he's not exactly known for being funny, Musk has made appearances on various comedy shows on television. Along with appearing on The Big Bang Theory, Musk has also lent his voice to the animated shows Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, and South Park. He has played various versions of himself in all of these special appearances, and it remains to be seen how well he'll be able to portray different characters on a sketch comedy series.

Some of the other guests hosts featured in recent episodes of SNL include Carey Mulligan (with Kid Cudi); Daniel Kaluuya (with St. Vincent); Maya Rudolph (with Jack Harlow); Rege-Jean Page (with Bad Bunny); Regina King (with Nathaniel Rateliff); John Krasinski (with Machine Gun Kelly); Dan Levy (with Phoebe Bridgers); and Nick Jonas, who served as both the guest host and the musical guest. Compared to this list of names, Musk certainly does stand out, for better or for worse.

For anyone who wants to watch, Musk's episode of Saturday Night Live featuring Miley Cyrus as the musical guest is scheduled to air on NBC on the night of May 8, 2021. NBC has not yet provided an official comment on the controversy surrounding Musk's hosting duties. The announcement that Musk will be hosting the show was first revealed by NBC on Twitter.