It's now official, Taron Egerton will play Elton John in the upcoming biopic entitled Rocketman. Paramount announced today that they have officially green-lit the project, which will be directed by Dexter Fletcher from a screenplay written by Lee Hall. The biopic is said to be an "unvarnished" look at the life and career of the Elton John, which will show him as a young piano prodigy all the way to superstardom and overcoming addiction later in life. Rocketman has Elton John and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish producing the film along with Matthew Vaughn.

The Kingsman actor Taron Egerton has not been shy about his desire to play Elton John in Rocketman. The actor went into Abbey Road Studios in England earlier this year to record some vocals on some of Elton John's biggest songs and the results reportedly shocked everybody involved in the project. Egerton was given strict advice from John not to do a karaoke version and was pushed to do his own thing with the songs. Whatever he did, it worked perfectly to get heaps of praise from Elton John and Paramount.

Producer Matthew Vaughn has reportedly been the driving force behind getting Rocketman up and running and estimates that production for the film will begin this coming August. So far, everything seems to be running very smoothly and fans are intrigued that the story will tell the tale of Elton John's life warts and all, which is stark contrast to the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. Hopefully the production of Rocketman will go a lot smoother than the production of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Elton John started his career with partner Bernie Taupin back in 1967 and the two still work together to this day. John provides the music and melodies while Taupin pens the words. Since their partnership began, the duo have had more than fifty Top 40 hits, including seven consecutive number one albums in North America and 8 Billboard Top 40 singles. For 31 consecutive years, 1970-2000, Elton John had at least one song in the Billboard Hot 100. John is currently working on the soundtrack for Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King and hopes that he gets a chance to work with Beyonce when all is said and done.

Since the production of Rocketman is looking to start production late this summer, it seems that the biopic could hit theaters towards the end of 2019 or at the very beginning of 2020. It will be interesting to see how Taron Egerton channels the different looks of Elton John throughout his career, from the early crazy days of dressing in a Donald Duck costume with huge sunglasses to the glittery godfather that he is today. Additionally, many fans are excited to hear what Egerton has been able to do with some of John's biggest hits, especially after hearing his version of "I'm Still Standing" from the 2016 movie Sing. This report originated from Deadline.