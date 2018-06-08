Matthew Vaughn, who is co-producing the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman alongside Paramount Pictures, has described the movie as "the first R-rated musical," including "drugs, sex, [and] rock'n'roll." Matthew Vaughn's production company Marv Studios will have a big hand in the upcoming biopic, and given a number of their previous movies such as Kingsman, it's understandable that this movie will be raunchy.

Vaughn's description of Rocketman being the "first R-rated musical" isn't entirely true, unfortunately. There have already been a number of R-rated musicals over the years, including serious ones like Sweeney Todd and Purple Rain, along with comedies like Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny and The Blues Brothers. Regardless, Vaughn's message comes across clear that Rocketman will be like no other musical we've seen before. While it won't technically be the first R-rated musical, it will most likely be the first of its kind.

Rocketman is set to star Taron Egerton, who has previously starred in other Marv productions such as the Kingsman franchise and Eddie the Eagle. Egerton is not just a great choice for the role due to his impressive resume, but also due to the fact that he has worked with Elton John in the past. Both Taron Egerton and Elton John acted together in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, so their connection may be helpful for Egerton when trying to get into the role. It's a lot easier for an actor to play someone they've already met rather than someone they've never met before in their life, which is why a number of biopic stars are set up to meet with the people who they are portraying before production, assuming they are still alive.

Like Egerton, Rocketman's director Dexter Fletcher has a long history with Matthew Vaughn and Marv Studios. Fletcher played a supporting villain role in the first Kick-Ass movie in 2010, and later went on to direct Eddie the Eagle under Marv. While Rocketman will only be the fourth movie for Fletcher to direct, his experience with both Marv and actor Taron Egerton should be enough to make him the perfect fit for the position.

Biopics about famous singers have become a bit more popular lately, with Bohemian Rhapsody expected to be a huge hit later this year. Bohemian Rhapsody will follow the lead singer of Queen Freddy Mercury throughout his career. Assuming that Bohemian Rhapsody does as well as people are anticipating it to at the box office, there's a good chance that Rocketman will manage to be a success as well.

All in all, co-producer Matthew Vaughn's brief description of Rocketman in his interview with https://www.empireonline.com/movies/news/kick-ass-reboot-kingsman-universe-coming-matthew-vaughn-new-studio-exclusive/|Empire only shows good things for the upcoming Elton John biopic. Elton John had a wild career, and it's great to know that the movie about him will not be holding back. While the lack of boundaries of Rocketman may be enough to make some people not want to see it, there are surely a number of Elton John fans who are excited to see all of the sex, drugs and rock'n'roll in the upcoming biopic. Rocketman is slated to release in theaters May 17, 2019.