The Elves trailer doesn't feature your typical Christmas elves. The holiday horror film is a sequel to last year's The Elf, which was a ridiculous take on the Elf on the Shelf craze mixed in with some Puppet Master and Child's Play elements. The movie was somewhat of an underground hit amongst horror fans. Now, those fans are in luck, because the Elf is back and he brought along some buddies that would more than likely make Santa's naughty list this year.

As evidenced by the Elves trailer, these little, and not so little creatures, don't really care about making Santa's good list. They're out for blood and the Elf is clearly not "just a doll," as is promised in the latest trailer. A man gets strangled with some festive Christmas lights, while another guy gets hit by a car, and then a woman gets killed by a Christmas tree, proving that you do not want to make the list that the Elves have.

Elves, not to be confused with the 1989 horror movie of the same name, takes place after the Holiday Reaper has been caught. The Reaper is a ruthless killer who terrorized a small Texas town. While celebrating the capture, a group of friends find a creepy elf inside an old toy box that has clearly been possessed. When a freak accident kills one of the friends, the group then discovers that a bunch of murderous elves have been scattered throughout their town. However, these aren't your normal creepy elves, as each one of them represents one of the seven deadly sins. The group of friends must defeat the elves before Christmas ends.

The Elf is a low budget holiday horror classic that falls into the category of being so bad that it's actually awesome. The special effects and sound design are a real treat in the first film, and it looks like they have been kicked up a notch for Elves. These little evil creatures are beyond creepy and their actions are well above anything that took place in the first film. If all goes well, we could end up seeing some more of these underground holiday horror projects.

Elves comes to VOD and Blu-ray December 4th, which is the perfect time to release this holiday horror movie. The movie stars Lisa May, Deanna Grace Congo, Stephanie Marie Baggett, and Amy Jo Guthrie. The film is directed by Jamaal Buden Genre from horror distributor Uncork'd Entertainment. Horror staples Justin Price and Khu are on board as producers. Obviously, this holiday horror film is going to be for a select audience, but if you enjoyed the Elf on a Shelf getting a twisted makeover the first time around, there's a good chance that you'll be into what Elves is all about too. You can check out the awesome, albeit brief, trailer for Elves below, thanks to the October Coast YouTube channel.