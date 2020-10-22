Cassandra Peterson believes that the future of Elvira is in animation. Back in 2019, the iconic actress teased that a possible sequel to Elvira, Mistress of the Dark was in the works. She said, "I'm giving this some serious thought. A LOT of people ask this question, so I'm thinking one more... we'll see!" However, it was later revealed that both Netflix and Shudder had passed on the opportunity to bring Elvira to a new generation.

It looks like Cassandra Peterson is being optimistic about the future of Elvira right now. "I have written a treatment and I just collaborated with someone, another writer, on a little more detailed treatment," she said. "I am honestly thinking that it is gonna go the way of animation now... I think it may have gone past the point of me wanting to do a live movie as Elvira." Cassandra Peterson has been doing a bit more of animation work lately, including cameos on Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island and 2020's Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo.

Casandra Peterson is 69-years old and gets into her lowcut Elvira costume multiple times a year, but it seems that a live-action Elvira: Mistress of the Dark 2 is now out of the question. With that being said, an animated version sounds like it could be just as exciting. "Animation is very hot right now, super-hot, because all animated characters can work," Peterson added, referring to the current public health crisis. "They don't have to worry about wearing masks or anything." She went on and had this to say.

"I really like it, you don't have to look good, you don't have to dress up. I think animation would be a fun way to go. I haven't done anything in animation until this Scooby-Doo thing as the character and the character lends itself so well to comic books and animation, she really is kind of a cartoon character anyway. I think that's the way it's going to go."

As for doing animation, "The sky's the limit. You want to blow up Mars? You can, it doesn't cost any more," Cassandra Peterson noted. "So it's nice, it gives you a lot of freedom to really expand what you can do with the budget." As for what exactly the animated project from Elvira will be is unclear at the moment. Peterson did not go into any further details.

Cassandra Peterson recently released a new video as Elvira as she campaigns to save Halloween. 2020 has been a weird year for the world and Halloween will, for the most part, be canceled in many areas. While Peterson wants this year to be like normal, it more than likely isn't going to happen, so she pleads with her fans to stay home and stay safe, all to the tune of Madonna's hit song "Holiday." The interview with Cassandra Peterson was originally conducted by Too Fab.