The wonderful people at NECA have unveiled the first of many announcements to come for their 31 Nights of Fright event, and it's going to make Elvira fans very happy. Hot off the release of her autobiography, Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark, Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, has become immortalized with a NECA action figure. While she's 8" tall and made of cloth and plastic, she looks a lot like the real Mistress of the Dark, and you can see the announcement reveal below.

31 Nights of Fright Reveal!

Celebrating 40 years of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark! The devilishly delightful Cassandra Peterson has played the part of Elvira for 40 years with grace, humor and more than a little camp. NECA is proud to present this fiendishly fantastic figure. pic.twitter.com/vjcZsMqxLt — NECA (@NECA_TOYS) October 2, 2021

This new Elvira action figure stands at 8" tall and is fully articulated. She comes with tailored fabric clothing and plenty of accessories, including an alternate winking head, skull, chalice, a figure stand, and her signature dagger, which slips into a loop on the belt. This leaves many fun ways for fans to set up Elvira should they choose to take her out of the box, which will likely come in NECA's familiar display-friendly windowbox packaging.

Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson is very well known for her portrayal of the iconic horror hostess. Longtime fans remember her hosting Elvira's Movie Macabre, presenting different B movies every week with insight from Elvira. She also starred in her own movie adaptation, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, and made consistent appearances as the character on many other television programs. Last year, Elvira even teamed up with Scooby and the gang for the animated feature Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!

NECA has given some love to the Mistress of the Dark in the past with other fun collectibles. The toymaker has a line of what they call Toony Terrors, reimagining various horror characters as they might appear in retro Scooby-Doo style cartoons. Along with other horror favorites like Ash Williams, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Voorhees, Elvira has been featured as a part of this line, and while that figure is also a fun collectible, this new NECA figure is even more amazing with all of its fine attention to detail.

Cassandra Peterson is also celebrating 40 years of Elvira with the Shudder special Elvira's 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special. The special premiered on Sept. 25 and features Elvira lending commentary to four classic horror movies: Messiah of Evil, The City of the Dead, House on Haunted Hill, and her own 1988 movie, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. The legendary horror hostess appears to be just as popular as ever.

"It's always tough turning 40," Peterson said in a statement, "But what better way to mark the occasion than a one-night stand with Shudder, the spookiest of streamers? It's going to be the ultimate Hallow-anniversa-ween bash, and you don't want to miss it."

NECA's Elvira, Mistress of the Dark action figure will be released in Q1 2022 with an estimated shipping date of February. You can see more photos and find out more information by visiting the official website for NECA.