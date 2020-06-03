We have a new trailer for Elvis from Outer Space. This B-movie madness comes from the folks at Giant Pictures and Joba Entertainment. In a year that has essentially wiped the traditional summer moviegoing season from the map, lovers of cinema have been forced to turn elsewhere. Namely, whatever options are available from the comfort of home, or at the relatively small number of dive-in theaters open across the U.S. To that end, this bizarre sci-fi flick is making its way to digital platforms next month.

The trailer is pretty slim on plot and makes it painstakingly obvious that this is a very low budget affair. Cheesy special effects. Costumes that appear as though they were purchased from a Spirit Halloween store. It's all too clear. That said, the idea seems to be that the Elvis we are following is not the original Elvis Presley.

Instead, this is an alien and that came to Earth to put his skills to good use. The government seems to be well aware that he is not of this world. Low-rent though it may be, there is an awful lot going on in this trailer. Whether or not that is enough to stir one's morbid curiosity enough to watch the whole thing is a personal matter.

M. Z. Silverman and Tracy Wuischpard co-directed the movie. It seems highly likely that the producers didn't have enough in the budget to clear any actual Elvis songs. So don't expect to hear Blue Suede Shoes or Jailhouse Rock on the soundtrack. Though the credits listed at the end of the trailer reveal that Neil Silverman is behind the original songs featured in the movie. So there will be some tunes, for better or for worse.

In Elvis from Outer Space, alien Elvis has left the building. The King of Rock n' Roll space clone has blasted into Vegas from the far side of the universe to compete in an Elvis impersonation contest against the best in town. But just as he is on the verge of taking care of business, he mysteriously vanishes. Who's behind the disappearance? The mafia? The CIA? Or the aliens he left behind? The cast includes George Thomas, David Heavener, Barry Ratcliffe, Diane Yang, Robert Miano, Frank Cavestani, Lauren Elaine and Sonny West.

Elvis Presley was one of the most successful musicians of all time and helped kick off the rock music revolution. Beyond that, he was a true pop culture icon who has remained relevant for decades since his untimely passing in 1977. Elvis starred in a number of movies, including King Creole, Blue Hawaii and G.I. Blues. Quite a few movies inspired by the icon have been released over the years as well, ranging from Heartbreak Hotel to Buba Ho-Tep. As for Elvis from Outer Space, it will be arriving via digital retailers on July 7 from Giant Pictures. Feel free to check out the trailer for yourself.