Tom Hanks has unveiled his bold new look for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. The production is running in Australia once again, after hitting some major speedbumps earlier this year. Hanks is portraying Elvis Presley's infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker, and back in March, he and his wife, Rita Wilson, became came down with COVID and had to quarantine, which shut down the production.

In a new interview, Tom Hanks revealed that filming has started back up again on the Elvis biopic. He also showed off a freshly shaven head for the role to interviewer Graham Norton. "Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have... Check out this horrible - can you see that? Look at that thing! Look at that goofy... I just scared the children. I want to apologize." Hanks is fully bald and one can easily tell that he's not really into the look at the moment, though he may learn to live with it in time.

This is not the first time that Tom Hanks has shaved his head for a movie role. Back in 1993, the actor shaved his head for Philadelphia, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor at the 66th Academy Awards. This also isn't the first time we've seen Hanks with a shaved head this year. After returning home from Australia, the actor participated in the first Saturday Night Live At Home episode where he performed the opening monologue. At the time, his hair was growing back after being away from the Presley biopic set for about a month.

Tom Hanks' latest movie, News of the World is currently playing in select movie theaters all over the world. A VOD release date has been set for January 15th, 2021. The actor is excited for people to see the movie. He recently shared why he signed on for the role. "First of all, the actual job itself, the news reader, the guy who traveled from town to town to enlighten and connect an audience in diverse, small towns - Wichita Falls, what have you. I thought that's a job that I would have wanted to have if I had been alive in in the 1870s," says Hanks. "I thought that would be fascinating. Because you'd be delivering both the service and also sort of like you'd be delivering a connectivity that people wouldn't have." As of this writing, the movie has been getting positive reviews from viewers and critics.

The Elvis Presley movie is currently filming in Australia with Austin Butler in the title role. The project was first announced in April 2014, when Baz Luhrmann entered negotiations to direct the project, with Kelly Marcel writing the script. However, it would be another 5 years before anything official was announced. Tom Hanks was the first to sign on, with Butler following. You can check out Hanks' new haircut above, thanks to the Graham Norton Show YouTube channel.